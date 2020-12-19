Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Illegal portions of 200 shops at south Mumbai mall razed

Illegal portions of 200 shops at south Mumbai mall razed

The mall’s blueprint showed only 344 approved galas (shops), but there were 1,344 shops

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 01:18 IST

By Eeshanpriya MS,

It had taken the fire brigade over 56 hours to douse the blaze which broke out on October 22 at City Centre mall in Mumbai Central. (HT File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished illegal portions of around 200 shops located at the City Centre mall in Mumbai Central, where a massive fire had gutted the top two floors of the structure on October 22. The demolition had started on Monday and concluded on Thursday.

Prashant Gaikwad, assistant commissioner of D ward, which has jurisdiction over the area, said, “BMC demolished illegal portions of over 200 shops on the ground and first floors of the mall. The second and top floors were completed gutted in the fire. Many owners have constructed mezzanine floors in their shops, and bigger shops have been divided into smaller ones with false walls.”

Earlier this week, the fire brigade had also revoked the fire no-objection certificate issued to the mall. It will not be allowed to reopen until a structural audit, declaring the structure safe for habitation, is completed. Three weeks ago, the fire brigade had submitted a preliminary inquiry report about the blaze to BMC’s standing committee. It had noted that while the mall’s blueprint showed only 344 approved galas (shops), there were 1,344 shops.

Gaikwad said, “The remaining galas had been approved by the civic body’s building proposal department in 2017. However, these 200 shops had unauthorised additions and alterations to their original structures and we demolished them in the past four days.”

The committee had directed the administration to not reopen the mall until all the illegalities had been removed.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
by HT Correspondent
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
by Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Placards welcoming Amit Shah placed Tagore below him, kicks up a row
by Tanmay Chatterjee
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
by HT Correspondent

latest news

More than 9K visit Karnala sanctuary since reopening
by Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Man proposes to train-driving girlfriend as she pulls into station. Watch
by Trisha Sengupta
Illegal portions of 200 shops at south Mumbai mall razed
by Eeshanpriya MS
Hathras horror: CBI files charge sheet against four
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.