Illegal possession of countrymade liquor: Himachal man held with 312 bottles

The illicit liquor was ‘for sale in Haryana only’

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 00:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

The detective staff of the Panchkula police arrested a resident of Solan, Himachal Pradesh, for illegally possessing 312 bottles of countrymade liquor here.

The accused was identified as Suresh Kumar of Kulhari Wala, Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

On the night of October 12, a police team was on patrolling duty near Gill dhaba on the Pinjore-Baddi highway when they received a tip-off and barricaded a patch.

A white car was stopped and on checking, police found 312 bottles of liquor meant “for sale in Haryana only”.



As Suresh could not produce any licence or permit, he was arrested under Section 61 of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914 (Haryana Amendment Bill, 2020).

318 boxes seized in Dhakoli

i The police and the excise department arrested a truck driver for illegally carrying 318 boxes of illicit liquor at Dhakoli in Zirakpur of Mohali district

Accused Rohit of Panipat told the police that the truck’s owner, Anil, was from Rewari.

Addressing the media persons, superintendent of police (SP, rural) Ravjot Grewal said, “A joint operation was conducted and a truck bearing a Bihar registration number was found to be illegally carrying 318 boxes of Imperial Blue whisky. We are trying to ascertain whether the liquor was meant to be used in Bihar elections and how a Chandigarh dealer sold so many boxes meant for sale only in the UT.”

