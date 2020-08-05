Sections
Home / Cities / Illegal registries: Revenue officials demand quashing of FIRs, departmental inquiry

Illegal registries: Revenue officials demand quashing of FIRs, departmental inquiry

Gurugram: The Haryana Revenue Officers Association on Wednesday demanded that FIRs registered on Saturday against naib tehsildars and a tehsildar in connection with illegal...

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:50 IST

By Abhishek Behl,

Gurugram:

The Haryana Revenue Officers Association on Wednesday demanded that FIRs registered on Saturday against naib tehsildars and a tehsildar in connection with illegal registries in the city should be quashed, saying the action was carried out in haste.

The association, which submitted memorandums to DCs across the state, including in Gurugram, said the suspension of these officials should be revoked and a departmental inquiry be carried out first.

Abhishek Bibian, district revenue officer, Yamunagar, who is president of the association, said their primary demand is that an internal inquiry should be conducted and action should be taken as per department rules only if any official is found guilty.



“The FIRs have been lodged in haste and these should be quashed. There is a departmental procedure to handle these matters. We are not saying these officials are not guilty, but there is a need to hold a fair probe. If anyone is found involved in wrongdoing, then highest action may be taken in this regard as per rules,” he said.

Basti Ram, district revenue officer, Gurugram, said he along with tehsildars and naib tehsildars of Gurugram district submitted their demands to deputy commissioner Amit Khatri, who heads the revenue department.

“The suspension of these officials should be revoked and they may be posted at the headquarters during the probe. The decision to register FIRs is hasty as the inquiry against these officials is yet to be completed. There is a need for a transparent probe and criminal cases must be quashed,” he said.

“A memorandum of demands has been received from revenue officials and it will sent to higher authorities in Chandigarh for consideration,” said Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram

The mobilisation of revenue officials happened following the state government’s decision to register FIRs against six serving revenue officials and a retired revenue official in connection with the illegal registration of property deeds in violation of Haryana Development of Urban Areas Act 1975.

The police on Saturday registered cases against five serving naib tehsildars, one tehsildar and one retired naib tehsildar under section 420 of IPC and section 10 and 11 of Urban Areas Act, 1975.

The complaint against these officials was lodged by the district town planner, enforcement, on the directions of the financial commissioner Haryana, who recommended the action based on an enquiry report of the divisional commissioner, Gurugram.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala had said last week that criminal action would taken against officials involved in these violations.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Slums see surge in Covid patients who are not high-risk contacts: BMC
Aug 06, 2020 00:03 IST
Temple marks the end of 500-year wait, says Yogi
Aug 06, 2020 00:02 IST
Spice-based formula can target the Sars-Cov-2 virus in 60 minutes, claims IIT-B
Aug 06, 2020 00:00 IST
25 feared dead after two boats capsize in Bihar
Aug 05, 2020 23:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.