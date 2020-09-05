Sections
Illegal sand mining operation busted in Dombivli

Kalyan tehsil administration cracked down on illegal sand mining activity at Kumbharkhanpada along Dombivli Creek. Officials have seized seven brass of sand, and lodged a...

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:49 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Kalyan tehsil administration cracked down on illegal sand mining activity at Kumbharkhanpada along Dombivli Creek. Officials have seized seven brass of sand, and lodged a complaint with Vishnunagar police.

Kalyan tehsildar Deepak Akade said, “We received complaints about sand mining, based on which we sent our teams to the spot. They have seized seven brass of sand. We are also lodging a complaint against one person for carrying out sand mining activity. Our team will be deployed at the spot to ensure there is no such activity in future.”

The action was taken following a letter by Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) standing committee chairman Vikas Mhatre to Kalyan tehsil office about the increased illegal sand mining activity at Dombivli creek during lockdown.



Mhatre said, “Illegal mining of sand has led to flood-like situation in the premises during rains, and it will also affect farm lands. Sand mining activities have increased during lockdown. There is a jogging track along the creek which is being obstructed by illegal mining operations.”

He further said that joggers have complained against the miners.

Senior inspector RN Munagekar said, “Based on the complaint, we registered a case against an unknown person. The procedure is underway.”

