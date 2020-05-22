Sections
Home / Cities / Illegal sex determination racket: Doctor, woman assistant sent to two-day police custody

Illegal sex determination racket: Doctor, woman assistant sent to two-day police custody

Following tip-off, Jamalpur police had sent a decoy patient to the doctor who struck a deal of Rs 15,000 to determine the gender of her foetus

Updated: May 22, 2020 00:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Day after a Ludhiana-based doctor and his woman associate were arrested for running an illegal sex determination racket, the duo was remanded to two-day police custody on Thursday.

Dr Rakesh Kumar who runs Sai Clinic and his employee, Jagjit Kaur, were booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act at Jamalpur police station.

Mundian police post in-charge sub-inspector Harbhajan Singh said more important information is expected from the accused during questioning.

DEAL STRUCK FOR Rs 15,000



Director health services (family welfare) Prabhdeep Kaur Johal said she had got tip-off about a sex determination racket being run in the city following which a trap was laid down by a health department team headed by Gurdaspur civil surgeon Kishan Chand. “A decoy patient was prepared and a deal was struck as demanded by the illegal scan centre. As per the deal, the decoy patient was told to pay Rs 15,000 for determining the sex of the foetus,” Johal said.



As soon as the doctor started the ultrasonography to check the foetus, the team conducted a raid at the hospital and caught him. A portable ultrasound machine was recovered from the doctor along with the currency notes that were given by the department to the decoy patient. The doctor was not able to show any document regarding the registration of the ultrasound scan centre and moreover, he was found flouting other mandatory provisions under the PNDT Act.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

We all have to be responsible citizens, says Rajat Barmecha
May 22, 2020 01:44 IST
India tops list of British citizens born abroad, replaces Poland
May 22, 2020 01:27 IST
War veteran passes away at 102
May 22, 2020 01:26 IST
60-year-old Covid patient dies waiting for ambulance in Thane; TMC orders inquiry
May 22, 2020 01:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.