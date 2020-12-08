Illicit relationship ‘destroys whole family’, says Delhi court while sentencing wife, brother-in-law for killing husband

New Delhi: “Illicit relationship is the biggest weapon of cheating that destroys the whole family. An illicit relationship is a perfect mix for disaster. Most times, it turns the family system into hell”, a Delhi court has said while convicting a woman and her brother-in-law for entering into a conspiracy and thereby murdering her own husband in order to save their illicit relationship in 2015 in Brahmapuri.

Additional sessions judge Vinod Yadav convicted Shanti Sharma and her brother-in-law Satender Sharma under sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, Dilip Sharma was found dead in his house on May 25, 2015 at Brahmpuri. The police had found him near the staircase, and had noticed injury marks and blood stains on his face and neck. The case has been filed on a complaint by Dilip’s brother and both the convicts had been arrested during the course of the investigation.

The court has put up the matter for arguments on sentencing for December 10.

“I am of the considered opinion that the deceased (Dilip) was found dead within the secured precincts of his house, which raises an irresistible inference that the deceased was murdered by the accused persons in a pre-planned conspiracy,” the judge said in his order passed on December 2.

Further, during the course of the investigation, it came to the fore that his wife Shanti had an illicit relationship with her brother-in-law (husband of a sister), Satender, who at the relevant time was putting up at the first floor of the house belonging to the deceased.

Satender was arrested on May 27, 2015 and made a disclosure that Shanti had killed her husband. Accordingly, she was arrested and a charge sheeted was filed for offences of murder, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and common intention.

The court, while convicting the duo, said that the most important circumstance which has the capacity to nail the issue in the matter was that the deceased was found dead within the precincts of his secured house.

“Admittedly the deceased was found dead within the secured boundary walls of his house. There was no evidence of theft or house-breaking in the said house, even no such defence has been pleaded by the accused persons. The suicide theory is also ruled out on account of the nature of injury marks found on the dead body of deceased...,” the court said.

It further said that the testimony of the deceased’s sister-in-law Rekha Sharma made it clear that “illicit relations” existed between both the convicts.

“It is clearly evident from the record that just prior to his unnatural, untimely and unexpected death, the deceased had been residing within the secured boundary walls of his house (at the ground floor) along with his wife (Shanti) and their three children.

“...it is quite clear that Satender had been carrying out his business of manufacturing ‘plastic dibbi’ from the first floor residence of the deceased,” the court said.

During the trial, Shanti and Satender claimed they had been falsely implicated in the matter and were innocent. They had claimed that Dilip had died by slipping and falling on the staircase of the house.