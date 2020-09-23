IMA seeks clarification on admission of patients from the state government

Pune The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has sought clarification from the state government regarding the admission of Covid-19 patients to private hospitals. The IMA points to the state notification dated September 18, which it claims discourages patients being admitted to private hospitals without an RT-PCR test, and only on the results of the rapid antigen test.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra chapter, said, “There are several points in the same notification which need clarification. The notification says that a couple of patients are admitted in private hospitals without an RT-PCR test, but only on rapid antigen tests. Does this mean that if a rapid antigen test of a person comes positive, is it not sufficient reason to admit? Is there any notification by the state or ICMR regarding that? If a positive RT PCR is the only criterion to admit the patient, why is the government carrying out rapid antigen tests?”

Point four of the notification says, “It has been noticed that there are hospitals admitting patients who have not been tested as per RT-PCR and have been diagnosed based on rapid antigen tests or HRCT.”

Dr Bhondwe said, “This point criticises that some patients are being admitted with HRCT reports. If in the initial clinical examination of a suspected patient HRCT shows evidence of Severe Bilateral Viral Pneumonitis, which is internationally accepted as a positive sign of the Sars-Cov-2 infection, should the hospital not admit? The results of the RTPCR test take a minimum of 24 hours, to three days at times. Still, as per your instructions the patient is not to be admitted? There are a large number of such cases when the RTPCR test turns positive after four days or remains negative, since there is no Viral Flora in the throat.”

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra chapter had issued a strongly worded letter asking the state government to withdraw the notification, after which, the state government issued a clarification.

The notification also says that hospitals that are not on the list of designated Covid health care centres are treating Covid positive patients, but also consuming a large amount of oxygen.

This activity needs to be curbed immediately.

The IMA has objected to the same saying that the association that is the local authority is not taking action against such hospitals if they are consuming a lot of oxygen.

The IMA letter to the government dated September 22 said that these might be hospitals with ICU serving the community at large and must be supported with corrective measures to register them as Covid hospitals.

The IMA has been in an open disagreement with the state government since the beginning of the pandemic.