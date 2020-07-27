IMD predicts ‘heavy rain’, warns of water-logging, jams

Sections
Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, has issued heavy rain warning for Delhi on July 29 and 30 when disruption of traffic and water logging is likely.

The forecast says Delhi NCR is likely to experience moderate category rain with a few heavy spells (over 65 mm) during the evening on July 29 and 30.

Disruption of traffic, flooding on major roads, water-logging and disruption of municipal services like water and power is likely.

“Currently the monsoon trough (line of low pressure) is running close to the Himalayan foothills. From July 28 evening monsoon trough will shift southwards and continue to pass very close to DelhiNCR. During this period, southwesterly winds from Arabian Sea and easterly winds from Bay of Bengal will reach Haryana, Delhi NCR, west UP and north east Rajasthan. Under the influence of these systems heavy to very heavy rain will occur in these areas,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre. Presently Delhi has a rain deficit of 22%.



