Immigration fraud: 11 more cases filed in Ambala district

Days after another flight carrying Indians deported from the US landed in Amritsar this week, 11 more FIRs were registered against agents for illegal immigration in Ambala district on Saturday.

Confirming this, deputy superintendent of police Munish Sehgal said, “Eleven fresh FIRs were registered at various police stations in the district taking the total FIRs related to US deportees to 22 in the district. We’ve submitted the fresh details to the SIT constituted earlier this week. So far, we’ve arrested an accused in the case and investigation is going on in the rest of the cases.”

As per details, of the 11 FIRs, five were lodged at Naggal police station, 2 at Barara and one each at Ambala city, Naraingarh, Shahazadpur and Panjokhara police stations.

All the complainants have been kept at a quarantine facility in Kurukshetra district, but their numbers remain unknown, said deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar.

Earlier last week in May, 11 FIRs were registered against travel agents after 167 Indians, including 76 from Haryana, were deported from the US. Home minister Anil Vij had ordered stiff action against those sending people abroad illegally.