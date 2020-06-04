Sections
Immigration fraud: Mohali resident brought to Ambala on production warrant

Immigration fraud: Mohali resident brought to Ambala on production warrant

The accused, Shiv Kumar, a resident of Mohali’s Handesra village, had allegedly duped Sushil Kumar of Ambala City of Rs 2.5 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad for four months. The case was lodged on July 30, 2019.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

On Saturday, another accused was arrested from Punjab in an immigration fraud case.

A year after an Ambala City resident registered a duping case, the accused was brought on production warrant from Mohali on Wednesday.

He was presented in the court and sent to judicial custody.

Last week, another accused was arrested from Punjab in a fraud case registered at the same police station.



As many as 11 FIRs were lodged in the district last week after the same number of locals were deported from the US earlier last month.

Superintendent of police Abhishek Jorwal said, “We have so far arrested a travel agent from Punjab.”

