Immigration fraud: Two booked for duping Sonepat man

Two persons were booked on Friday for allegedly duping a Sonepat man of ₹25 lakh by sending him to the United States of America (USA) on forged documents, police said.

In his complaint to the police, Amit Kumar of Sonepat’s Bighal village said that his friend Rahul of Karnal’s Kamla village had asked him to go to the US and promised of arranging a ‘good job’ for him there.

“Rahul introduced me to Praveen of Panipat in 2019 and told me that the duo had good connections in the US and they have been providing jobs to Indian youths for the last many years. I paid them ₹25 lakh in multiple instalments. They sent me to other countries and finally, I reached the US 18 months ago on forged documents. Police caught me there and sent me behind bars. Since then, I had been languishing in a US jail and managed to return recently,” he added.

Investigating officer Ved Pal of Sadar Gohana police station said they have registered a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).