Home / Cities / Impact of Covid-19 on Indian economy in focus during national conference at Ludhiana college

Impact of Covid-19 on Indian economy in focus during national conference at Ludhiana college

Participants from the fields of commerce, management and economics attended the conference

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 19:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A three–day online national conference on “Financial implications of Covid-19 on India with special reference to Punjab” organised by the community and postgraduate department of commerce of Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College commenced on Wednesday.

RS Bawa, vice-chancellor of Chandigarh University, Gharuan (Mohali), was the chief guest on the occasion. Participants from the fields of commerce, management and economics attended the webinar.

Bawa delivered the inaugural address where he spoke on the financial impact of Covid-19 on different sectors of the Indian economy. He suggested various measures which can be adopted by the central and state governments to reboot the economy. He spoke at length about the ₹ 20 lakh crore economic package announced by the Prime Minister. Debabrata Mitra, professor at the university of north Bengal, Ram Khanna, former head and professor at Delhi School of Economics and Hawa Singh, former registrar, Kurukshetra University, were the resource persons for the technical session.

Mitra spoke on the falling growth rate of Indian economy and the financial impact of the pandemic on the economy, especially MSMEs.



Singh discussed the industries which are worst hit by pandemic and how these units can be revived.

He also discussed empowering labourers and migrant workers, both in organised and unorganised sectors.

Khanna focused on shifting consumer demand patters during the lockdown and how e-commerce sector has helped in the fulfilment of basic needs. He also emphasised on the importance of digital marketing platform for selling essential products to consumers.

SP Singh, president, Gujranwala Khalsa Educational Council, emphasised on the need for such seminars and conferences in educational institutions.

