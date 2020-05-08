Sections
Implement 2008 law for unorganiser workers, says activist Kerkar

In order to meet the challenges faced by labourers in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, city-based labour activist B J Kerkar has demanded the implementation of the Unorganised workers’ social...

Updated: May 08, 2020 21:36 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

In order to meet the challenges faced by labourers in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, city-based labour activist B J Kerkar has demanded the implementation of the Unorganised workers’ social security act of 2008.

The act passed during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s era mandated benefits for unorganised labour, mostly women, such as social securities, national minimum wage, and a smart identity card.

“Our all India movement had demanded that each of the unorganised worker be provided with a smart card for identity, so that benefits could reach them whenever and wherever they may be working. Even that too has not seen the light of day till now,” Kerkar said.

The 85-year old is the vice president of the Maharashtra state sarva shramik mahasangh and the general secretary of Insurers pensions association. Kerkar who has spent his life crusading for the empowerment and justice of the working class said it was high time that the provisions of the law for the welfare of unorganised labour were implemented, especially in these times of distress due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



He noted that the legislation was passed by the Indian parliament in 2008 and much credit was due to the Arjun Sengupta commission for attempting to bring the unorganised sector of the economy into the mainstream.

According to Kerkar, the commission had recommended technological, credit and marketing support for this sector and if accomplished, it would go to a great extent in solving the country’s major problems, like unemployment, backwardness and poverty.

Kerkar regretted that there had been no implementation of the recommendations so far.

The veteran labour activist said the central government had proposed a labour code for social securities which has been referred to a standing committee of parliament and has been pending since 2017.

