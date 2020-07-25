Imposters share fake audio clip of Mira-Bhayander MLA; case filed

Bhayander police have registered a case against unidentified people over a fake audio clip mimicking the voice of Geeta Jain, independent MLA of Mira-Bhayander, wherein the imposter was alleging that the government was making corrupt deals in the name of Covid-19 infection.

Jain has filed a complaint with the police after the said audio clip was found doing rounds on social media platforms, following which Navghar police in Bhayander (East) registered a first information report (FIR).

In the fake clip, the imposter, mimicking Jain’s voice, alleges of corrupt deals by the state government in the name of combatting Covid-19. The imposter also is heard telling people how to fight the infection through home remedies.

Jain said, “I was under home quarantine along with my husband who also tested positive. When we found out about the fake audio clip, I complained to the Cyber Cell, Thane Rural and Navghar police.” She alleged, “My opponents have stooped to this level to tarnish my image and created this fake audio clip and circulated on various social media platforms.”

“We have registered a case under sections 188 (disobedience), 269 (spread of infection) of the Indian Penal Code and also under Maharashtra Covid-19 Rules, Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Act, 1897,” said a police officer adding that a woman is under the radar for her involvement and police are probing further.