In 106 days, J&K crosses 6,000-mark with 132 fresh Covid-19 infections

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 132 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of cases in the Union territory to 6,088, officials said.

The UT crossed the 6,000 mark in 106 days. The first few cases were reported on March 9.

Of the new infections, 122 were reported from Kashmir and 10 from Jammu division. Among these, 25 patients have a travel history.

Also, three more people succumbed to the virus in Kashmir on Monday. With this, the death toll in the UT has risen to 85—75 people have died in Kashmir and 10 in Jammu division.

Two men, aged 58 and 65, from south Kashmir, died at two city hospitals late on Sunday and Monday. Both the patients had bilateral pneumonia. A 60-year-old woman from Kulgam, with a liver disease and septic shock, who was admitted at SKIMS hospital,Soura, died on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the active cases in the UT stand at 2,472 after 149 more patients recovered on Monday.

Officials said 45 people were discharged from Jammu division and 104 from Kashmir. “13 Covid-19 patients were discharged from SKIMS Bemina (JVC), after they tested negative, an official at the hospital said. “With this, the number of recovered patients has reached 419 out of total 543 admitted till date. The recovery rate at present is more than 77% and the mortality rate is 0.73%,” he said.

So far, 3,531 people have been cured in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the recovery rate to 57.99 %.

The highest jump in cases in Kashmir was witnessed in Srinagar and Shopian districts with 22 new cases each in both districts. In Budgam, 20 more people tested positive for the virus. In Jammu division, single digit increase was witnessed in the districts.

Till date, 2.57 lakh people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 39,718 in home quarantine, 30 in hospital quarantine and 46,853 under home surveillance. Besides these, 1.68 lakh people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.