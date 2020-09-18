In 16 days of September, Ghaziabad’s Covid-19 containment zones rise by over 80%

With a rise in the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Ghaziabad, the number of containment zones has also gone up substantially in the district, with the district admin reporting 615 zones on September 16, as compared to 336 on September 1 – an increase of 83%. According to experts, the rise in the number of containment zones also means that cases are spreading to newer areas and need better management.

According to figures of the district admin on its official website, a sharp increase in containment zones can be seen in several areas marked by police station jurisdictions. For example, the Kavi Nagar station saw an increase of 57 zones in 16 days of September, while Sihani Gate and Sahibabad saw an increase of 46 and 49 containment zones, respectively, during the same period.

Police station areas of Kotwali in Old City and Vijay Nagar have also seen an increase in containment zone numbers by 30 and 21, respectively. On the other hand, the Indirapuram police station area saw a decline of 22 containment zones from September 1 to September 16.

“A substantial increase in the number of containment zones indicates that the cases have risen and there is a spread to new areas. It also indicates that zones are not properly contained and need better enforcement as the local population has started mixing with each other due to opening up of markets, offices, means of transport, etc., after the unlock mode came into effect,” said Dr VB Jindal, president of Indian Medical Association – Ghaziabad.

“There are areas where slow growth in the number of containment zones has been seen, which indicates that containment rules are properly being enforced and the local admin has been able to contain the spread of the infection,” he added.

In Uttar Pradesh, category 1 zones, which have a single Covid-19 case, are formed in a radius of 100 metres or a Mohalla, whichever is less, while Category 2 zones, which have more than one case, are created in a radius of 200 metres. They also have an additional buffer zone on their outskirts which is defined as per local assessment.

Experts said enforcement and management of containment zones is a must to check the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

“In case there is a rise in the number of cases, proper attention should be given to better management of containment zones as well as allied activities like contact tracing, surveillance etc. As per the recent guidelines of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) there has to be 100% testing which needs to be taken up,” said Dr Lalit Kant, the former epidemiology and communicable diseases head at the ICMR.

In contrast to the steep rise in containment zones in Ghaziabad in September, containment zones in the adjoining Gautam Budh Nagar did not rise drastically in numbers, even though its case tally rose significantly.

The overall containment zones in Gautam Budh Bagar stood at 316 on September 1 and increased to 399 on September 16 – an increase of 83 zones, or roughly 20%. Officials of districts have been uploading the daily list of containment zones on their official websites.

“We are taking up all activities in containment zones in our district which also include 100% testing. With better management, our testing per lakh of population is much better than other districts in the National Capital Region. Our case fatality ratio is also lower. In our containment zones, we are ensuring strict perimeter control,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to state control room figures, Gautam Budh Nagar had 8,058 overall cases on September 1 while the total tally stood at 10,705 cases on September 16.

In contrast, Ghaziabad on September 1 had overall 8,465 cases while its tally stood at 11,532 cases on September 16, so far.

When approached for comments over the issue, Ghaziabad district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said that CP Tiwari, who earlier held the charge of additional district magistrate (city) and nodal officer for containment zones, will respond over the issue.

However, there was no response thereafter till late Thursday night.

Yashwardhan Srivastava, additional district magistrate (finance) said that containment zones are not under his jurisdiction.

“We are ensuring better management of containment zones and also trying that 100% testing of people in such areas is taken up as per ICMR guidelines. We need more resources for which we have sent a proposal for hiring more lab technicians. The rise in containment zones is due to a sudden rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in September,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer of Ghaziabad.