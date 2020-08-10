In absence of scribes and assistive devices, many visually impaired students couldn’t take DU online exam on day 1

New Delhi:

Many visually challenged students on Monday said they were unable to take the test on the first day of Delhi University’s (DU) online open-book exams (OBE) for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students, due to unavailability of scribes and assistive devices.

The university had earlier said visually impaired students appearing in the exams could seek its help in getting scribes at the common service centres (CSCs) -- facilities created under the ministry of electronics and information technology -- or their campuses. The university had asked colleges to provide support material to all visually challenged students.

There are around 400 visually challenged final-year students in undergraduate and postgraduate courses. It was not yet known how many took the test as DU was still collecting data from colleges.

But many students alleged they were not provided scribes, assistive devices and relevant study material by their colleges. Roshan Kumar, 19, a final-year BA (prog) student at Ramjas College, was among those who could not take the exam on Monday.

“We cannot read printed books. We use two types of devices. One is a laptop or netbook with a screen reader software and another is DAISY (digital accessible information system) players. These players have recorded study material. We could not get anything since colleges are closed in view of the pandemic. It was impossible for me to prepare for exams without all this,” said Kumar, a first-generation learner from west Delhi’s Nawada.

Manoj Khanna, principal of Ramjas College, said all visually impaired students got audio study material. “We had informed students that they can visit the campus and avail of the facility of scribes. A visually challenged student will come this week to write his exam with the help of a scribe provided by the college,” he said.

Then there were students stuck in different parts of the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic, who could not get scribes. Deepak Gupta, 23, a visually impaired student studying MA in English, said he could not arrange for a scribe in his home town in Bihar. “I could not appear in the exam on Monday. It was not possible for me to travel to Delhi at this time. We do not have proper study material at home. We used to take help of our classmates in audio recording study material. Nothing such happened this time amid the pandemic,” he said.

Ramjastan, a BA (prog) final-year student at a south campus college and a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur, also could not take the exam. “I did not have the prescribed study material in accessible form to study. The college asked me to visit the campus if I needed a scribe. When other students are not called to the campus amid the pandemic, why have students with disabilities have to go?”

Preevi, 20, a final-year BA (English Hons) student at Miranda House, said she will not be able to appear Tuesday’s exam also. “I am stuck in my home town Varanasi due to the prevailing situation. The college had asked me to come to the campus if I want a scribe. It’s absolutely unsafe to travel at this time. I have no idea when I will get another opportunity to appear in the exams now,” she said.

Bijayalaxmi Nanda, principal of Miranda House, said, “We have set up a support system at our college campus for students with disabilities. But it was not possible to provide scribes in different parts of the country amid the pandemic.”

Despite several attempts, DU dean of exam, Vinay Gupta, did not respond to calls and texts sent for a comment. A member of the examination branch, who wished not to be named, said, “The online exam is optional and all students will get another chance to write the exam.”

Senior advocate SK Rungta, who has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court on behalf of the National Federation of Blind (NFB), seeking effective mechanisms for visually impaired and specially abled students for the online exam, said, “The university and UGC should consider promoting of these students on the basis their internal exams. We will soon move Supreme Court, demanding the same.”