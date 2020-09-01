Sections
In Facebook live, Ludhiana police chief warns residents against spreading rumours

The police are tracing people who are spreading rumours and if caught they will be jailed for at least three years

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 21:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal warned people against spreading rumours or sending fake messages during a Facebook live on Tuesday.

The police chief said that people are spreading rumours on WhatsApp and social networking sites stating that hospitals are stealing kidneys and other organs of patients after declaring them coronavirus positive.

He said that doctors and medical staff are risking their livesto treat Covid-19 patients, but some people are creating panic among residents. The police are tracing people who are spreading rumours and if caught they will be jailed for at least three years.

Agrawal added that Covid-19 cases are rising in the city, but with stringent curbs like weekend lockdown and night curfew, the number of cases has come down. He appealed to the people to venture out only when it is necessary.



He said that the police and district administration has roped in private hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus patients. The city has 3,500 beds that have been reserved for coronavirus patients.

Facebook users have appealed to the government to set a limit on bills charged by private hospitals from Covid-19 patients, as there are complaints of fleecing. The police commissioner said that the government has already set a limit for private hospitals and no hospital can charge more from patients.

Agrawal said that shops selling essential commodities are allowed to operate on Saturday and Sunday, while all other shops will remain closed. There will be restrictions on movement from 7 pm to 5 am till further orders. Factories can be operational on weekends.

Facebook user Akshay Mishra has inquired about procedures for home isolation. In his reply, the police chief said that Covid-19 patients can be home isolated if they are following the necessary procedures. A team of the health department will visit them and issue instructions; the patient has to maintain social distancing from other members of the family, the cop said.

Facebook user Balbir Singh has urged for allowing study centers and institutions to operate, however, the police chief said that they should wait for government instructions.

Agrawal appealed to the residents to stay at home and wearing masks while venturing out.

