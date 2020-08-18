In first-ever virtual interviews, internship offers for 236 students at Mumbai’s B-school

The internship placements for the postgraduate (PG) diploma in management (PGDM) batch of a top B-school in the city were conducted virtually this year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The process, which concluded recently, brought together 88 recruiters, who rolled out 268 job offers for 236 PGDM students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s SP Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) at Andheri (West).

The recruitment offers came from across industries such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), pharmaceuticals and consulting.

FMCGs and e-commerce continued to be the most dominant sectors in terms of the number of recruitments with 33% and 15% of the students finding placements.

The median compensation for offers with stipends for the two-month internship clocked in at ₹2.40 lakh, and more than 60% of the batch received offers of ₹2 lakh and above,” said Sajeev Abraham George, the PGDM programme chair, SPJIMR.

Ranjan Banerjee, dean and professor of marketing, SPJIMR, said, “This is a commendable performance in a difficult situation. Not only did some students bag more than one job offers, we were also happy to see 61 first-time recruiters joining us this year, which included Allianz Investment Management, Invesco Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential AMC and Prione.”

He added that the present batch was also the first to complete their specialisation semester of the course online.

“Virtual recruitment process was handled across a combination of platforms including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Cisco WebEx and Amazon Chime. Real-world systems and processes such as group discussions and interview panels were replicated virtually through unique features across the different platforms,” added Banerjee.