In Gurugram, GMDA got over 1,500 complaints of damage to water pipelines in last five months

Gurugram: The water pipeline of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) has been damaged more than 1,500 times to disrupt supply across the city in the last five months since the beginning of the lockdown, officials said. The only section that benefits from this sabotage is Gurugram’s water mafia that operates many water tanker services, which residents are forced to hire in the absence of supply, said officials.

There are nearly 50 censors installed so far, out of the sanctioned strength of 500, which detect such damages and are controlled from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Sector 44 through an extensive GIS-based surveillance, said GMDA officials. They added that earlier the problem of water theft and damaging of pipelines was reported only from new developing sectors such as sectors 61 to 95 and the Dwarka Expressway area but the mafia have expanded and become active across the city.

Pradeep Aggarwal, who oversees the Smart City project at GMDA, said, “We have received 1,500 complaints in the last five months. Before the lockdown, there used to be a maximum of two complaints everyday but since March, we have been getting between eight and 10 complaints daily.”

Thefts have been reported from Sushant Lok 1 and 2, South City 1 and 2, DLF Phase 1 to 4, Sector 54, 57, Palam Vihar, Sector 22 and 23.

GMDA officials said once a pipeline is damaged, it takes at least two days to repair and at least 10 officials are involved in the process of detecting the damage and resuming operations.

Water mafia is a big threat to the supply infrastructure and GMDA has appointed teams of officials from different departments to rein them in. At least 10 officials are assigned to patrol, detect and fix the damage, Aggarwal said. Officials said they also loop in the police to take prompt action.

“We have already set up an extensive GIS-based surveillance which consists of a network of CCTVs and sensors that transmit real-time visual feeds and data to a dashboard dedicated to water supply at the command centre. The surveillance system is based on Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping technology, a citywide network of fibre optic cables which is running parallel to its water pipelines and CCTVs,” he said.

Dr Sultan Singh, head of GIS at GMDA, and a senior scientist at the Haryana Space Applications Centre (Harsac), said that they have created the One Map platform which is helping all divisions detect theft and that they are regularly monitoring those areas which are sensitive and require more water supplies. “We immediately send feed related to water theft to the teams concerned and prompt action is taken,” he said.

Singh said all censors will be installed within a few months which will solve all issues related to water theft and damaging of water pipelines.

SPS Rana, consultant to GMDA, said there are nearly 574 consumers connected to them which are sanctioned, out of which 146 have been given to the municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

“We have installed 22 electromagnetic flow meters so far and the process is ongoing until we bring the entire area under GMDA. We are receiving between eight-10 complaints related to water theft and damaging of water pipelines. We are working on all aspects and by the end of the year, the issues will be resolved as all teams are working towards solving the water crisis and ensuring proper supply,” he said.

GMDA is the master water supplier to the city. Officials said the authority has sufficient capacity to supply the present demand of water which is about 410 million litres per day (MLD). Bulk water supply from treatment plants in Chandu Budhera and Basai is 450-480 MLD.

They are also supplying water to MCG, which is making it available for residents in their own jurisdiction. Presently, colonies on the outskirts and new licensed colonies in areas like Gwal Pahari and Ghata are facing some technical problems and are depending on tanker supply. Officials said their aim is to eventually integrate them as well.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said they have identified areas where most of the water theft cases have been reported and teams are on the lookout. “Strict action will be taken against anyone found involved. We have identified more than 50 history sheeters involved in unauthorised water supply and digging bore wells near residential areas,” he said.