Sections
Home / Cities / In J&K, wear mask or shell out hefty penalties

In J&K, wear mask or shell out hefty penalties

The administration has not been providing mask to people and has now started slapping penalties ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 in case of violations.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 21:05 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times Jammu

Amid spike in Covid-19 deaths and cases across Jammu and Kashmir, the administration on Thursday geared up to “mask the unmasked”. The administration has not been providing mask to people and has now started slapping penalties ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 in case of violations.

Udhampur deputy magistrate Dr Piyush Singla said, “District disaster management Authority has decided to impose fine of Rs 1,000 from those found violating directive of wearing of mask and maintaining social distancing in the jurisdiction of Udhampur district. Municipality, RDD and revenue authorities are empowered to collect the fines.”

“Wearing masks has now been made mandatory in Udhampur! Isn’t it better to spend your money on that book you wanted to read, or that t-shirt you’ve been eyeing online, why do you want to pay fine? Mask hi to pehenna hai! #MaskUp,” tweeted newly-appointed Udahmpur SSP Sargun Shukla.

On Thursday, additional district commissioner law and order of Jammu district, Ghanshyam Singh, took to streets of the capital city with policemen distributing masks and imposing penalties from Rs 100 to Rs 700 on the violators.



“We tried to create awareness among people about indispensability of wearing masks. We even imposed fines on violators and in the coming days we may implement this with more severity,” the ADC said.

He said that fine collected from the violators is being added into the Red Cross Fund. “Social distancing, wearing masks and using sanitisers is mandatory amid the pandemic,” he added.

The number of positive cases in J&K is close to 12,000 with over 4,000 positive cases being reported in the last 15 days.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has also appealed to the public to wear masks. He has sought assistance of Imams to appeal from mosques for this.

Meanwhile, Reasi district commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib said that from July 20, markets in district will open from 11am to 5pm daily and will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.”

On Thursday, 31 people, including a tehsildar and manager of a hotel, were tested Covid-19 positive in Rajouri district. They also include four personnel from ITBP-4, six from JKP, two from IRP, four from BSF, three from health department.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Student lives matter: DU students say no to exams amid Covid-19
Jul 16, 2020 21:13 IST
Cat can’t decide whether it wants to bite or lick the doggo while playfight
Jul 16, 2020 21:12 IST
This rendition of Shiva Tandav Stotram leaves Twitter in awe. Watch
Jul 16, 2020 21:14 IST
History-sheeter killed, police sub-inspector injured in shootout in UP’s Meerut
Jul 16, 2020 21:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.