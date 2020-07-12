Sections
Home / Cities / In losses, DJs, sound dealers in Yamunanagar pin hopes on Navratri festival for revival

In losses, DJs, sound dealers in Yamunanagar pin hopes on Navratri festival for revival

With lakhs of devotees, who would otherwise have been preparing to walk barefoot from Yamunanagar towards Haridwar, what will also take a hit is the local DJ business

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:48 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ambala

Following the lockdown to thwart the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, industries across the board have been impacted and suffered losses. The sound dealers and disk jockeys (DJs) in Yamunanagar are no exception.

With no grand weddings taking place this year, the DJ industry had pinned its hopes for revival during Kanwar Yatra that too was called off, like most other events.

With lakhs of devotees, who would otherwise have been preparing to walk barefoot from Yamunanagar towards Haridwar, what will also take a hit is the local DJ business.

Rajan Sahni, 52, has been in sound and DJ business from the last three decades who operates from his office-cum-godown near Bhuria Gate police post in Jagadhari, said, “With wedding bookings down to zero from 200 (per year), we hoped for some business from the annual Kanwar Yatra, which has been called off. The administration has also banned selling or renting of items associated with the yatra.”



He said he has been paying the salary of his employees from his savings and hopes to get some orders for the Navratri festival in October.

There are nearly 300 sound dealers in Jagadhari town and almost the same in Yamunanagar spread till the camp area on Radaur road. Another businessman in the town, Manga Nagpal has too faced the brunt of lockdown and like Sahni, he was also unable to pay salary to his employees and hence was forced to close his shop temporarily.

“I’ve not opened my shop for weeks to at least save my electricity expenses. Like most of my fellows in the business, I too hoped for some revenue from Kanwar Yatra but now that too has been called off,” said Nagpal.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
Jul 13, 2020 01:15 IST
Cops in 31-40 age group worst-hit: Report
Jul 13, 2020 01:14 IST
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Jul 13, 2020 01:03 IST
Monsoon care for furries: Don’t let their muddy paws create a mess
Jul 13, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.