Sections
Home / Lucknow / In rural Lucknow, boys join sisters in making sanitary pads

In rural Lucknow, boys join sisters in making sanitary pads

This campaign to make sanitary napkins is being coordinated by Zarine García, director of Youth Leadership at Study Hall Educational Foundation.

Updated: May 28, 2020 12:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Deeksha and her brother Himanshu (above) and Aneesha and her brother Anmol (left) busy making sanitary pads. (HT Photo)

In much of India, the word ‘menstruation’ is taboo and a large part of the population, particularly women, shies away from talking about menstrual products out of embarrassment. But in rural Malihabad (Lucknow) two girls Aneesha and Deeksha are enlisting their brothers’ help to sew sanitary pads.

“I was happy to see that my brother, who is in Class 8, did not feel ashamed to make sanitary napkins with me. Everyone thinks that menstruation is a curse, but it’s a natural, healthy process,” said Aneesha Kanaujia, who appeared in Class 12 UP Board exam and is awaiting her result.

Her brother Anmol enjoyed the new experience, saying, “At first I didn’t know what she was making. But then she explained it to me and told me about menstrual hygiene. I think many people feel ashamed discussing this topic because they don’t know how important it is.”

The good thing was that no one in the family objected to their work. “Our parents never opposed the idea and allowed us to work together in stitching sanitary pads,” Aneesha said.



Another girl Deeksha saw this lockdown period as an opportunity to do something for other girls who lack access to menstrual products. “There are so many girls who don’t have money to buy pads,” she said, adding. “I want to make more pads and distribute them among the girls who need them.”

Deeksha has also appeared in Class 12 exam and is preparing for entrance examination to seek admission to Delhi University.

Like Anmol, Deeksha’s brother Himanshu, who is in Class 9, said he also learned a lot from his sister about menstruation and menstrual hygiene. “My sister explained about menstrual hygiene and I helped her in stitching sanitary pads which she distributed among adolescent girls who are not financially well off,” Himanshu said.

This campaign to make sanitary napkins is being coordinated by Zarine García, director of Youth Leadership at Study Hall Educational Foundation.

Even amidst the lockdown, the campaign has given these kids from Malihabad the opportunity to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene and being about a positive change.

However, both girls were of the view that disposable pads were a drain on women and their families and had the problem of disposing them of .

“It is heartening to see these kids take the discussion home to their families to eliminate stigma and spread the message that periods are natural and nothing to be ashamed of. This May, in honor of Menstrual Hygiene Day, our students are learning to sew their own cloth sanitary napkins at home, and daring to break age-old taboos by drying them outside in the sun,” said Garcia.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BMS welcomes Centre’s objection to change of labour policies
May 28, 2020 13:39 IST
IIT Mandi Researchers ‘develop’ Low-cost portable ventilators
May 28, 2020 13:39 IST
On This Day: Murali Vijay’s brilliance helps CSK win 2nd IPL crown
May 28, 2020 13:38 IST
Chess plays on while other sports struggle to cope with COVID-19 pandemic
May 28, 2020 13:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.