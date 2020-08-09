In Nuh, students find digital divide a barrier too hard to cross

For the past four months, 9-year-old Neha has not been able to attend classes. The Class-6 student has been deprived of learning ever since a nationwide lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Her family neither has a smartphone nor a functional television set at home. In the absence of both these tools, she has been unable to access remote lessons amid the continued physical closure of schools. She now prays for the schools to reopen.

“I haven’t been to school in four months. Ever since the lockdown was imposed, no teacher has called or taught me. A while ago, we were called to the school and handed over books for the new class. I go through the books and study on my own,” said Neha.

She has three siblings studying in various primary classes in the neighbourhood government school in her village, Kheri Kalan. None of them has had any interaction with books or teachers in the past four months. With no access to smartphones, Neha’s family is pinning their hopes on the reopening of schools — the only seemingly plausible option for the family that struggles to make ends meet amid the growing financial uncertainty unleashed by the pandemic.

Neha is among the hundreds of children in Nuh who have been left behind with schools taking the online route for teaching. While the pandemic has laid bare deep economic faultlines that run across the country, the impact of such disparities is almost universal in Nuh, which the NITI Aayog had ranked as one of the most backward districts in India in 2018.

In an assessment based on multiple parameters such as education, health, agriculture, financial inclusion, skill development, and infrastructure, Nuh, earlier known as Mewat, scored 26% — the lowest across the country. Currently, there are roughly 4,500 vacancies for teachers in the district and a serious shortage of local teachers. Taking cognisance of all these shortcomings, the district education department has started neighbourhood schools in various villages and also plans to use loudspeakers for relaying lessons in the coming days. Hindustan Times visited three villages across Nuh and spoke to students, parents, and teachers who are struggling to keep pace with the newer ways of learning, while coping with issues of economic uncertainty and poor internet connectivity.

Smartphones remain a distant dream

“My father has a small phone but it can only be used for making calls. One can’t study with a phone such as this one,” says Neha, pointing to a low-end Nokia phone with a broken screen. The family has a television set at home but that too is not in a working condition. Both her parents work at the brick kilns during the winter months and do odd labour jobs during the remaining part of the year. Neha’s mother, Sushma, said that the family can’t afford to buy a smartphone, as it was barely managing to survive. During the pandemic, the family has been managing with the meagre earnings that Neha’s father makes by working as a manual labourer in villages. “We don’t have the kind of phone that is needed for online learning. There is a TV set at home but we don’t have the money to get it repaired,” said Sushma, who goes by her first name

Despite the threat of the pandemic, she said that she would happily send her daughter to school if the government were to reopen learning institutions. “How many more months can she go without learning? If such a state of affairs continues, it will put an end to her dreams of getting educated,” said Sushma.

Neha’s neighbour Manisha is among the rare few in the village who are able to attend school. The access has been made possible by a smartphone that was recently purchased by the Class-10 student’s father in a desperate bid to ensure that Manisha is able to continue with her education. It took a down payment of ₹500 for the family to purchase the phone that roughly costs ₹5,000. “Our teachers told us that classes will take place online and through WhatsApp till the time schools are closed. After waiting for a long time, my father decided to purchase the phone,” said Manisha, who studies in Government Girls School in Pinangwan, a few kilometres away from the village.

Her father works as a construction labourer and heads out for work early in the morning, returning only in the evening. With only one phone in the family, Manisha only gets a chance to study after 7pm, once her father returns from work. Till midnight, she catches up on the lessons shared on the WhatsApp group of the class, completes her assignments, and sends it back to the teacher for review

The family avails a data pack for ₹199 that lasts a month. However, more than the added costs of the data packs, the lack of electricity in the village is a bigger impediment. On the day that Hindustan Times visited the village, electricity had been missing for the past few days, said villagers.

“Due to the erratic supply of electricity, keeping the phone charged becomes a challenge. Since the internet is being used on the phone, the phone runs out of charge frequently and we struggle a lot to get it charged once again. We go to houses that have electricity and request them to allow us to charge the phone,” said Geeta.

Poor internet connectivity

Famous for its historical mosque and fort, the picturesque village of Kotla village, flanked by the Aravallis, has many wonders but falls short when it comes to basics such as internet connectivity. With the terrain being rugged and mountainous, there are areas within the village where internet connectivity is erratic or missing altogether. Home to many low-income families, online lessons in the village have been undermined by the twin perils of affordability and connectivity.

“Internet connectivity gets patchy as one goes further inside the village. People move out of the village or to some hilly terrain where network connectivity is better,” said Jan Mohammad, a village resident, who owns a smartphone. His younger brother, a school-going student, is among the many children who have not been able to access online learning in the past four months. “I gave my number to the school but we were never added to the WhatsApp group. My brother did not receive any notes in the past four months,” said Jan Mohammad.

In the absence of classes, all that children do throughout the day is loiter, says Mohammad. “They loiter all around the village,” he says, as a group of children nods in agreement. Sitting under a tree, opposite the mosque, children murmur about classes or the lack thereof. “We are not going,” the 10-15 strong crowd says, when asked if they have been taking online classes. “We don’t have phones,” they respond in unison when asked to explain the absence from online classes.

“What else do we do if not loiter around? Is it our fault that only those who have phones are being taught?” asks Parvez Khan, a Class-10 student of a government school. Like most children from the village, Parvez has remained disconnected from the school for the past four months. His father works as a truck driver and has been out of work for the most part of the pandemic.

“I got a call from the school a few weeks after the lockdown was imposed. The teacher said that a WhatsApp group had been formed for the lesson and that I should join it for classes. But how could I join? I don’t have a smartphone that is needed for these online classes,” said Parvez.

When asked whether he was worried about missing out on lessons in a crucial board year, Parvez said that he was helpless. “I haven’t seen books since the lockdown was imposed. Is it my fault that I am unable to study? Why is learning only reserved for those who have smartphones? Half the people in our village don’t have a phone,” says Parvez, as he looks around hoping to get an answer to the volley of questions he had raised.

Community classes to the rescue

Taking cognisance of the challenges of poverty and internet connectivity in the region, the district education department has started neighbourhood schools in various villages where local teachers are being asked to teach a small set of children while complying with physical distancing norms.

Outlining the reasons behind the disruption of teaching in the region, district education officer (DEO) Anup Singh Jakhar said, “Education, the way it should happen, is not taking place. People do not have smartphones that are needed for the seamless delivery of online classes. In case families have a phone, they don’t have the money to invest in data packs for internet connectivity. There are some hilly areas where there is no internet connectivity,” said Jakhar.

He said that since there were roughly 4,500 vacancies for teachers in the district, the department has reached out to educated persons in the neighbourhood apart from the local school teachers. Recognised as Shiksha Doots, these educated individuals are also being encouraged to take classes of children in batches of 15-20. “Private school teachers who are unemployed or students with Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees are being encouraged to take classes in their neighbourhoods during the pandemic,” said Jakhar. As per data shared by the department, there are 84 mohalla pathshalas and 104 Shiksha Doots across the district at present. The department also has plans to start teaching via loudspeakers in villages, where reaching out to children has been particularly tough.

Local teachers lend a helping hand

Every morning, at around 7 am, school-going children from the neighbourhood head to a makeshift classroom that has been running from the courtyard of Safi Mohammad’s house in Asaisika for roughly a month now. Mohammad, a government school social science teacher, rolls out the mats, cleans the blackboard, and places a sanitizer bottle at the entrance as he prepares for the class.

One after another, children of various grades start trickling in and sit on the rolled out carpet at a considerable distance from one other. The walls of the makeshift classroom are adorned with different charts depicting the English alphabets, Hindi alphabets, numbers from 1 to 100, various fruits and vegetables, and a map of India.

Mohammad starts with the lesson for the day, only to be interrupted by a phone call. “Yes, your son has reached the class,” he assures a worried parent on the phone before going back to the class. Sitting at a distance from one another, the students dutifully take notes while Mohammad scribbles on the board after every few minutes. The session lasts for two hours after which the second batch of students arrives for classes.

Explaining the idea behind these community classes, he said that the initiative was started to make up for the loss of learning that students were facing due to various factors. “We are trying to cover as many children as we can but roughly 20% of children are able to take online lessons regularly. Most families do not have smartphones. We share notes but they don’t reach children due to which the results of online classes have not been very uplifting,” said Mohammad.

These community classes have a strength of 12-15 students, who go to both private and government schools. While those who are connected to online classes in some way attend these classes for better comprehension and learning, for others these classes are the only connection with lessons. Apart from the community classes started by the government, educated individuals are also taking up the baton willingly in their respective villages.

Arshad, a college teacher, who recently started taking classes for children in his village Kheri Kalan, said that children in his village were first-generation learners whose education had gone off the track due to the pandemic. “Children have been at home for months. Many of them can’t even hold a pencil properly. How will they keep pace with online classes? Most parents in the village are illiterate and can’t teach their children. I started these classes to extend support in some capacity,” he said.

While children from the village have started joining these classes, the need for structured learning is felt heavily by the participants. Neha, who started attending these sessions last week said, “I have just started coming here and if there are doubts, I try to ask. I miss school and my friends though. Who knows where they are. It would be so wonderful if schools were to open. I will study and become a doctor when I grow up.”