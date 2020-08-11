In over 4,000 samples, Covid antibodies found in close to 17%: private lab

Pune: Based on over 4,000 random samples at a private lab in the city, it was found that close to 17 per cent of the people tested had developed antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 virus which causes Covid-19.

A total of 4,116 samples were tested for antibodies of persons who were either Covid positives or suspected to have contracted the virus. Of these 4,116, 698 persons or 16.95% were found to have developed antibodies, as per the tests carried out by Thyrocare Labs. The samples were collected from residents of Pune and adjoining areas under Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR), including Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and other areas.

Besides tests carried out by the lab between July 3 and August 10, a separate serological survey is underway in the city being carried out by Indian Institute of Science and Research (IISER).

Vikram Kumar, Pune municipal commissioner said, “I will be unable to comment on the sero survey by a private lab, but PMC along with Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and IISER along with SPPU will be running parallel sero surveys which would be more definitive. Such surveys will help us understand about opening up more activities in areas where more people are found to have antibodies in their body.”

In areas which have been hotspots since the past two months have shown a higher presence of antibodies compared to other parts of the city for the samples which were tested.

Antibodies help understand how much per cent of the population has developed immunity against the virus as more people develop antibodies, the spread of the virus also slows down.

In addition, such a study also helps the government understand what restrictions need to be implemented in places and what relaxations can be allowed. PMC in collaboration with IISER and SPPU is also conducting such a study, a sero survey, to understand the presence of antibodies. The results for this will be out by mid-August.

Dr Prachi Sinkar, head, Thyrocare Labs said, “Usually for any infectious diseases, antibodies stay in the body for years, but for Covid-19 particularly, it has to be studied. Our study has found that the antibodies last for at least 60 days. Usually the people who come to us for tests want to know about past infection if any and if the antibodies have developed. If they were asymptomatic, for donation of plasma once recovered and do they test Covid-19 negative.”

She said that the city with a good recovery rate of 68%-70% and a better doubling time, things are positive and may improve in September. The tests shows a 16% positivity rate with Kasarwadi, Karvenagar, Hadapsar and Dapodi showing an antibody positivity rate of above 30%.

Research says IgG antibody lasts for years for any infectious disease, but for Covid particularly this has to be studied as yet.

Based on the study at the lab, it has been found that antibodies stay for at least 60 days for Covid-19

What is an antibody?

An antibody, also known as the immunoglobulin, is mainly produced by plasma cells which are used by the immune system to neutralise pathogens such as pathogenic bacteria and viruses. While RT-PCR or rapid antigen detection kits detect antigen which indicate the presence of the virus, antibodies prove that the body is fighting the antigens and the virus or has fought in the past.

People who opt for the test want to know if they were asymptomatic and were ever exposed to the virus or also for plasma donation.

Anyone can test and no prescription is needed to test.

Top areas where most samples were found with antibodies include

Pincode/area/received/reported/%positive

411034/ Kasarwadi/9/9/55.56

411052/ Karvenagar/27/27/37.04/

411013/ Hadapsar IE/47/47/34.04

411012/ Dapodi/6/6/33.33

411048/ Kondhwa and NIBM/ 77/77/28.57

411015/ Vishrantwadi/215/213/28.17

411006/ Yerawada/52/52/26.92

411035/ Akurdi/ 8/8/25.00/

411033/ Thergaon, Punawale and Chinchwadgaon/112/111/24.32

411028/ Hadapsar/290/289/22.84