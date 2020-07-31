Sections
In rush for property tax rebate, Ludhiana residents give social distancing the go-by

As per the one-time settlement policy floated by the Punjab local bodies department, July 31 was the last day to submit the property tax dues with 10% rebate.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Residents giving social distancing a miss at the Suvidha Kendra in MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, on Friday (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Social distancing went for a toss at the municipal corporation’s suvidha kendras on Friday, as residents thronged the offices to avail of 10% rebate on property tax.

Now, residents need to pay 10% penalty on dues if payments are made by October 31, following which 20% penalty and 18% interest will be levied.

Now, residents need to pay 10% penalty on dues if payments are made by October 31, following which 20% penalty and 18% interest will be levied.

Due to this, huge rush was witnessed at the counters, with residents giving social distancing norms the go-by.



“We did not want to jostle for space when Covid-19 cases are rising, but there wasn’t adequate space outside the suvidha kendras, leaving visitors with no option,” said Gurcharan Singh, a visitor at the Zone-A office.

“Staff has been deployed at the suvidha kendras to maintain social distancing, but the visitors do not cooperate. Residents are advised to submit the tax online at MC’s official website mcludhiana.gov.in,” said Vivek Verma, superintendent, property tax.

“Over 2,600 property tax returns were submitted by residents on Friday. These included online payments. There are still around 75,000 residents, who have not paid property tax since 2013-14,” he added.

