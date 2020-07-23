Sections
In search of ventilator bed, 34-year-old Covid-positive paani-puri vendor dies in hospital

PUNE A 34-year-old Covid-19 positive man was declared dead on Wednesday evening at the Kasturba hospital in Vishrantwadi, with the family alleging that no bed with a ventilator was...

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 20:10 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

PUNE A 34-year-old Covid-19 positive man was declared dead on Wednesday evening at the Kasturba hospital in Vishrantwadi, with the family alleging that no bed with a ventilator was available, prior to his admission into Kasturba hospital.

Mayor Muralidhar Mohol met the family on Thursday. “I met with the family and have ordered for action against those who have been negligent in the case. The PMC will try to assist the family in whatever way they can,” Mohol said.

The family members of the man, who was a paani-puri vendor by profession, chose not to speak to the media.

Social worker Nayan Pujari, working with the Azad foundation, who helped the patient get hospitalised, said, “The patient was not tested for Covid19 until Tuesday, but the first hospital where the patient was taken confirmed pneumonia patches in the X-Ray which looked like Covid-19. However, they did not have any oxygen beds and so, from 11am to 8:30pm we tried several hospitals, but no one accepted the patient. Finally, we had to get police intervention to ensure the patient got a bed at Kasturba hospital in Vishrantwadi.”

Pujari alleged that the PMC dashboard showed an empty bed at a particular hospital, but the doctors informed that it was reserved for emergency patients.

“The family is in a complete state of shock,” Pujari added.

