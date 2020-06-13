In virtual rally, Irani fetes Modi govt for its response to Covid pandemic

New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making commendable efforts in dealing with coronavirus pandemic. She also thanked Delhiites for supporting the Central government in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Irani was addressing Delhi BJP’s Jan Samvad virtual rally, from the state unit office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Pant Marg. The event was organised to mark the achievements of the BJP-led NDA completing one year at the helm at the Centre. The rally was broadcast through all the official BJP social media platforms.

The Amethi MP expressed her sympathy with people in Delhi who have lost their loved ones in the pandemic, and assured that party workers were available to them whenever needed.

“My heart gets disturbed when I see long queues to cremate dead bodies at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi. I express my condolences for those who lost their lives in battle with Covid-19 and I wish speedy recovery to those who are suffering with the disease,” she said.

Irani said that the central government and it’s representative are making all possible efforts to deal with the crisis.

“Our health minister and Delhi MP Harsh Vardhan is dedicatedly discharging his duties. He is monitoring the situation closely by visiting hospitals, quarantine centres, Covid-19 healthcare facilities amid the pandemic. I want to assure every citizen of Delhi that each and every BJP worker will be there for you whenever required,” Irani said.

Irani also talked about the Vande Bharat initiative of the Modi government that brought 1.75 lakh Indians expatriates reach home and how Shramik Trains ferried lakhs of migrant workers to their villages.

She said that India is in a better situation as compared to other countries due to the efforts by the government to control the disease.

Listing achievements in the first year of Modi government’s second tenure, Irani mentioned free ration for three months, direct benefit cash transfer of Rs 20,000 crore in Jan Dhan accounts of 20 crore poor women, eight crore gas cylinders under Ujjwala Yojna, and Rs three lakh crore package for MSME sector were some of the steps the government took to help people affected by the pandemic.

“The past six years have witnessed growth of the country in every aspect and filling of the potholes in the road of development left in the previous 70 years,” she said, citing abolition of Article 370 and Triple Talaq, among others.