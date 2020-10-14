‘Inappropriate’ remarks against Bhagat Singh: Singer Jassi Jasraj booked

Sections
Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 01:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Ludhiana police on Tuesday registered an FIR against singer-turned-politician Jasraj Singh Longia alias Jassi Jasraj for making inappropriate remarks against Bhagat Singh. A complaint in this regard was lodged by Vishal Nayyar, president of Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Welfare Society.

Vishal, who is also a grandson of Sukhdev Thapar, along with members of the welfare society, had also staged a protest at Jagraon bridge, demanding action against the accused singer.

Vishal said Jasraj’s statement has hurt their sentiments. “A video of Jassi Jasraj had gone viral on social networking sites wherein he was making indecent remarks against Bhagat Singh and raising slogans against the martyr,” he added.

Division Number 8 SHO Jarnail Singh said the FIR against Jasraj has been registered under Section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the IPC and a hunt was on to nab him.

Jasraj had unsuccessfully contested from Bathinda seat on the AAP ticket in 2014. Later in 2016, he was suspended from the party for six years over his ‘anti-party’ activities. In 2019, he was fielded from Sangrur parliamentary seat by the Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA).

