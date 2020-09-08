Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Inconclusive Covid report may disrupt Kangana’s travel plans

Inconclusive Covid report may disrupt Kangana’s travel plans

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s Covid-19 test report turned out inconclusive on Tuesday, while her sister Rangoli Chandel and secretary have tested negative.This may hamper her...

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:44 IST

By Gaurav Bisht, Hindustan Times Shimla

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s Covid-19 test report turned out inconclusive on Tuesday, while her sister Rangoli Chandel and secretary have tested negative.

This may hamper her travel plans as she was planning to leave for Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

Mandi chief medical officer Devender Sharma said her sample has been taken again from her house in Bhambla village and the test report is likely to arrive by midnight.

A day after being provided CRPF protection after threats from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, the actress travelled from Manali to her native village Bhambla in Mandi district on Wednesday.



Medical teams in Manali had taken her and younger sister Rangoli Chandel’s swab samples for testing as she had plans to travel to Mumbai. Since Kangana’s report remained inconclusive, a team from Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College in Mandi again drew fresh samples from her.

Kullu chief medical officer Dr Susheel Chander Sharma said her first samples were taken on Tuesday in Manali and sent for RT-PCR testing at Shri Lal Bhadur Shashtri Medical College at Nerchowk.

Kangana is likely to travel to Chandigarh via road from where she will board a flight for Mumbai.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also spoke to Kangna about her travel plans. “I have spoken to Kangna Ji on phone. She told me she would leave for Mumbai on September 9,” the CM said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Sep 08, 2020 23:43 IST
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Sep 08, 2020 21:01 IST
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Sep 08, 2020 21:47 IST
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Sep 08, 2020 23:55 IST

latest news

Dharmendra Pradhan writes to railway minister, seeks Shramik trains to ferry migrant workers from Odisha
Sep 09, 2020 00:21 IST
2018 murder case: Gangster Budha arrested in Panchkula
Sep 09, 2020 00:19 IST
Haryana farmers demand special girdawari for cotton crop damaged by whitefly, leaf curl
Sep 09, 2020 00:17 IST
PUBG pulls India rights from China-based Tencent Games after ban
Sep 09, 2020 00:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.