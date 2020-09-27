Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Increase Covid-19 testing across Thane, says district collector

Increase Covid-19 testing across Thane, says district collector

Thane district collector, Rajesh Narvekar plans to increase the number of Covid-19 tests across the district. Orders will be given to all municipal corporations to identify...

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 22:53 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Thane district collector, Rajesh Narvekar plans to increase the number of Covid-19 tests across the district. Orders will be given to all municipal corporations to identify containment zones and organise testing camps.

This comes a day after an online meeting was held by the chief minister to conduct a status check of the Covid situation within Thane district.

“We were told to focus on rural areas within the district as well. Shahapur is already under curfew with the increasing number of cases. We plan to increase testing across municipal corporations, panchayat samiti and municipal councils within the district. Increased testing will ensure timely treatment is provided with early detection,” said Narvekar.

The recovery rate in Thane district is 86.60% and the mortality rate is 2.58% with more than 1.7lakh cases recorded till now. At present, the district has more than 18,000 active cases. The focus is increasing towards rural areas as well, more than 600 teams are deployed as part of the- my family my responsibility survey only in rural areas of Thane district.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
Sep 27, 2020 22:43 IST
RR vs KXIP Live: Royals chase down highest total to beat KXIP by 4 wickets
Sep 27, 2020 23:20 IST
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Sep 27, 2020 22:30 IST
Bihar’s Covid-19 recovery rate inches closer to 92% as state logs 1,527 new cases
Sep 27, 2020 21:44 IST

latest news

US GOP races to confirm Barret as SC judge before Nov election
Sep 27, 2020 23:17 IST
Problems in finding a life partner? Let Astrology guide you
Sep 27, 2020 23:13 IST
300 companies of security personnel to be deployed initially in Bihar in run-up to polls
Sep 27, 2020 23:14 IST
As Covid-19 cases breach the 2,000-mark in prisons across Maharashtra, lawyers to press for changes in high-power panel’s guidelines
Sep 27, 2020 23:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.