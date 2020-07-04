Increased fare, low footfall: Pandemic hits auto-rickshaw drivers, passengers in Ludhiana alike

Auto-rickshaw drivers waiting for passengers at Bharat Nagar chowk in Ludhiana on Saturday. Drivers say they are left with only ₹50-100 for their families at the end of the day. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Low footfall in markets and fear among the residents regarding the spread of coronavirus are taking a toll on the livelihoods of auto-rickshaw drivers in the city.

On the other hand, the consequential increase in fare from ₹10 to ₹20 per ride is burning a hole in the pocket of the passengers. In times like these, the drivers rue that they are only left with ₹50-100 for their families at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, challans are also being issued to three-wheelers for overloading (more than three passengers), travelling without masks and non adherence to social distancing.

An auto-rickshaw driver, Rinku, said, “The people are avoiding auto-rickshaws so the footfall is low. I used to earn around ₹500-600 daily before the lockdown, but now I bring home only ₹50-100 after all my daily expenses are met. I have a family of four and it is difficult for us to make the ends meet even though my wife works as a maid.”

‘GOVT SHOULD HELP DRIVERS’

The vice-president of Auto Rickshaw Union Sangharsh Committee, Ranjit Singh, said, “We had to increase the fare due to low footfall, increased price of diesel and reduced earnings. The traffic police and administration are not allowing the drivers to seat more than three passengers. The state government should help us drivers; we are struggling to earn even bread and butter for our families.”

The passengers, however, have demanded that the administration should intervene to reduce the fare or provide an alternative in the form of public transport.

A resident of Karimpura, Gurdeep Singh, said, “The income of a middle class family has decreased but the expenses are increasing. The auto-rickshaw drivers have also hiked the fare, and people have no other choice as there is no other public transport available.”

“Earlier, I used to travel by the city bus from Jawahar Nagar area to Clock Tower for ₹5, but now I have to pay ₹20 per ride. The administration should fix a cap on the fare,” said Charanjit Singh, another resident.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurdev Singh said, “Around 200-250 challans are issued to auto drivers on a daily basis. These include challans for overloading, inadequate documentation, no social distancing and travelling without masks. The police are also spreading awareness among the drivers to allow only two-three passengers in their vehicles.”

CITY BUS CONTRACTOR LIKELY TO HIKE FARE

Suspended on March 20 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ludhiana city bus service will resume on a single route—Sahnewal to Clock Tower—from Monday. However, the contractor is likely to increase the fare from the earlier ₹5, citing low footfall and increased rates of diesel.