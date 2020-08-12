‘Increased testing, targeted sampling in Large Outbreak Areas helped contain Covid’

I

Gurugram once among the worst-affected Covid-19 district in the state and country has been reporting less than 100 new cases daily and the fatality rate is almost 1.27%. Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, tells Archana Mishra how increased testing, improved contact tracing and hospitalization of high-risks patients helped in tackling the Covid-19 situation in the district.

Despite being in the Unlock phase, during which all economic activities resumed, Gurugram is seeing a decline in the number of active cases. What are the reasons behind the declining numbers?

Gurugram’s test positivity rate (as on Tuesday) is 7.23%, which till two months ago was high as 18.04%. At that time only 18,000 Covid-19 tests were done. In two months, we have done almost one lakh tests — both rapid antigen detection and frontline Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR). Every day on an average, 2,000 tests are conducted in the city. Targeted sampling in Large Outbreak Areas (LORs) and extended containment zones for weeks till the infectivity rate of any particular area goes down to less than 5% helped in reducing the overall active numbers. We have done 89,117 tests per million population, which is the highest in the state. There has been an improvement in the contact tracing, which is now almost 90%.

Experts say that the overall test positivity rate is declining as antigen tests detect false negatives. It has to be later confirmed through RT-PCR tests.

The department is taking a well-balanced approach in conducting antigen and RT-PCR tests. More than 56,000 antigen tests have been done and over 70,000 RT-PCR tests. Out of the total tests conducted in a day, we are doing almost 800-1,000 RT-PCR and almost similar number of antigen tests. The test positivity rate of antigen tests is at present almost 3%, while it varies from 7% to 9% in RT-PCR. The teams are doing RT-PCR test of patients who are tested negative for the antigen but are symptomatic. Through antigen tests, more than 2000 positive cases have been traced and it has been beneficial in increasing acceptability of Covid-19 testing among citizens.

How many antigen kits have been donated by the corporate companies till now?

More than 15,000 have been donated till now, all of which have already been utilised.

Is Gurugram getting affected by neighbouring districts where Covid-19 districts are increasing?

No one district can be blamed as we are in the unlocking phase. Yes, infected people from other districts are coming to Gurugram.

Data shows that in Gurugram there are not too many critical patients. The fatality rate has been stagnant for almost a week now. What steps are being taken by the department to control the fatality?

Knowing that a large number of active cases are home isolated, we have been distributing Hindi booklet on do’s and dont’s to them. Every second and third day, a text message or Whatsapp call is being made to patient to check on them. Based on the response, a patient is immediately shifted to a hospital, in case his health deteriorates. Also, we are not allowing any high-risk patient to be home isolated. Therefore, ambulance calls for transferring the patient from home isolation to hospital is almost negligible.

Where is Gurugram currently placed in the Central government’s plan of considering Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) as one unit?

Every month we have a meeting with Niti Aayog members on the matter. Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad are working on a similar strategy to tackle Covid-19. It is for this reason that we are seeing a decline in cases in Delhi and Gurugram simultaneously. After Delhi set up a plasma bank, districts falling under NCR too had set up their own banks. Be it the availability of drugs, setting up testing or treatment, Delhi-NCR are on similar lines.