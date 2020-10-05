Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Indefinite strike by Assam transport body from today

Indefinite strike by Assam transport body from today

Vehicles across are off the road from 6 am on Monday due to the strike called by All Assam Motor Transport Association, who is seeking relief measures from the state government to offset massive losses suffered due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown restrictions

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 10:03 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

In Guwahati, besides city buses and buses running on long routes, taxis, tempos and other passenger vehicles are also off roads in support of the demands raised by the AAMTA. (Representational Photo/ PTI File)

Passengers across Assam have been affected due to an indefinite strike called by a major transport body since Monday morning demanding hike in fares among other demands.

Passenger vehicles across the state are off roads from 6 am on Monday due to the strike called by All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA), who is seeking relief measures from the state government to offset massive losses suffered due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-induced lockdown restrictions.

In Guwahati, besides city buses and buses running on long routes, taxis, tempos and other passenger vehicles are also off roads in support of the demands raised by the AAMTA.

The list of demands by the association include a waiver in road tax for a year, doing away with quarterly tax on vehicles, an increase in bus fares and financial relief to transporters due to the restrictions imposed because of Covid-19 pandemic.



Also Read: One Assam Rifles personnel killed in militant ambush in Arunachal Pradesh

“The government has been giving relief to almost all sectors due to losses suffered because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But transporters have been denied such measures, forcing us to resort to a strike,” Pradip Das, general secretary, AAMTA, told media persons on Sunday.

“At present, we are operating buses with 50% of passengers’ capacity, but with the same fares as earlier. It has become impossible to continue, as petrol prices have also gone up by leaps and bounds,” he added.

The government had requested the AAMTA to refrain from resorting to strike as it would pose inconvenience for passengers.

“We had requested them to postpone or call off the strike, as a meeting with the transport minister is scheduled on Tuesday to redress their demands,” said a transport department official.

In a bid to ensure passengers are not stranded because of the strike, the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has decided to operate 650 buses across the state, including 250 in Guwahati alone, from 6 am to 10 pm, on Monday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
Oct 05, 2020 10:45 IST
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
Oct 05, 2020 10:18 IST
‘CBI has become BJP’s electoral weapon’: Congress reacts to DK Shivakumar raids
Oct 05, 2020 11:06 IST
India-US 2 plus 2 on Oct 26-27, geospatial pact BECA to be signed
Oct 05, 2020 07:31 IST

latest news

Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 pack a punch with flagship features, top-notch privacy, and exciting new colours
Oct 05, 2020 11:30 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya is happy her ‘friend’ Sidharth is stealing the show
Oct 05, 2020 11:28 IST
Bobby Deol says he was supposed to play Akshay Kumar’s role in Ajnabee
Oct 05, 2020 11:25 IST
Get grooving to the Alt Z Life! Samsung takes privacy to a whole new level with Quick Switch and Intelligent Content Suggestions
Oct 05, 2020 11:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.