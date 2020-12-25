Independents join Apni Party, Omar says one of 2 won DDC polls on NC mandate

Hours after Apni Party declared two recently elected independent district development council (DDC) members from Shopian entering its fold on Friday, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah alleged that one of the candidates had won on the NC ticket and symbol.

“Two DDC victorious candidates from Shopian district join Apni Party. Altaf Bukhari welcomes them into Party-fold,” announced Apni Party while posting the pictures of the independent candidates along with party president Altaf Bukhari.

So far, three independent candidates — two from Shopian and one from Srinagar districts — have joined Apni Party. With this, the party now has four members in the 14-member council, the highest any party has in Srinagar district.

However, the NC leadership has blamed the administration for forcing independent candidates to join Apni Party.

Taking a dig at newly elected members of Apni Party, Omar tweeted that one of them got elected on NC mandate. “This explains why our leaders in Shopian district are being put under “preventive arrest” by the police. J&K police and the administration are facilitating horse trading and defections. The woman shown here joining the BJP’s B-team contested and won elections on a NC mandate,” Omar wrote.

Omar went on to tweet that the administration was playing partisan to help the ‘ruling party’.

“Shame on this administration for playing partisan politics to curry favour with the ruling party and their stooges. These parties couldn’t win seats so now they are using money/muscle/threats and government coercion to make up the numbers. So much for “democracy has won!” Omar said.

The NC has also alleged that two prominent leaders have been arrested in south Kashmir and Bandipora district as the administration is trying to influence independent candidates. Three PDP leaders were arrested by the police a day before the results of DDC polls were announced.