India will soon witness a myriad of possibilities emerging out of digital education: Patiala college principal

India will soon witness a myriad of possibilities emerging out of digital education: Patiala college principal

He said this during an online symposium on ‘Teaching Practices – Shifting Paradigms’ conducted by the Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 20:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

An online symposium on ‘Teaching Practices – Shifting Paradigms’ was conducted by the Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology, Ghumar Mandi on Saturday.

More than 2,000 people including educationists, researchers and students from all across India and abroad participated in the event.

President, Gujranwala Khalsa Educational Council (GKEC) and former vice-chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, SP Singh said that the platform intended to have deliberations on the inequities and challenges surrounding access to education amidst Covid-19 along with the viability and the pros and cons of the altered digital educational paradigms.

Adjusting to the virtual classroom experience is less about adapting to the use of new technology, since most virtual learning platforms are fairly intuitive, and more about adjusting to a new style of learning, said Professor Manjit Singh Chhabra, director of the institute.



Ronki Ram, fellow and dean (faculty of arts), Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chair Professor of Political Science, Panjab University, Chandigarh presented his views on virtual teaching vs classroom interactive sessions. He said, “Only when the virtual teaching provides the full range of instructional connection points available in a traditional classroom will it begin to be a viable educational model”. He added that in these challenging times, tools, resources and tips are plentiful, but it is important to find the ones that really work.

While Khushwinder Singh, principal of MM Modi College, Patiala deliberated on the topic “Paradigm shifts in education”. He opined, “With the internet becoming far more affordable and accessible, going ahead, there will be greater convergence of digital and traditional teaching-learning mediums”. He added that with the government taking radical steps to come up with policies to boost the digital education market in the country, we are soon going to witness a myriad of possibilities emerging out of digital education to empower the youth of the country.

Hardeep Singh from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar while expressing his views on ‘ICT intervention in education in current times’ said that digital education is the future of learning in India that will take the country to a new pedestal of socio-economic growth and prosperity. He added that digital education is helping in pioneering the concept of collaborative learning where all the minds can converge to create a unique learning experience that transcends national boundaries.

