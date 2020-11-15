Indian Army to begin recruitment rally on Dec 7 in Ludhiana’s Khanna

The Indian Army recruitment rally for candidates who registered from districts Ludhiana, Moga, SAS Nagar and Rupnagar will be held from December 7 to 22 at AS College, Kalal Majra, Khanna, under the aegis of ARO Ludhiana.

This recruitment rally would be organised for categories of soldier (general duty), soldier technical, soldier (clerk/storekeeper technical) and soldier nursing assistant.

The rally will be held amid all Covid precautions. All candidates will have to undergo RT-PCR test five days in advance and get a Covid-19 negative certificate signed by a government doctor. As per rules, candidates have to adhere to all the Covid safety protocols including wearing face masks, gloves and sanitising their hands frequently.

Director recruiting Colonel Sajeev N said that candidates are requested to download their admit card from their registered email id along with the Covid-19 negative certificate. He said that candidates can enter the rally site from 7 am and 10 am.

He further informed that a total of 14,632 candidates have registered for the recruitment screening. He said that candidates shall undergo physical fitness tests followed by physical measurement tests. He said that detailed screening of documents would be carried out for qualified candidates.

He added that candidates must bring original documents including Aadhaar card, education certificates issued by the respective education board, online residence/nativity certificate issued by the SDM/tehsildar, online caste certificate, character certificate, unmarried certificate issued by village sarpanch/district administration in last six months with photo, no claim certificate duly countersigned by the village sarpanch with photo.

Candidates below 18 years should bring no claim certificate duly signed by their parents, NCC certificate (A/B/C), participation in sports at international/national/state-level with first and second position within the last two years, relationship certificates and Disch Book (in respect of wards of serviceman/ex-servicemen.

He also informed that no manual certificate will be accepted and Sikh candidates will carry their recent photographs with and without a turban. He said that the medical examination of such qualified candidates would be undertaken on the following day of physical screening.

Director recruiting said that the candidates must report at the rally site by 6.30 am on their respective screening days. He said candidates should download their admit cards from the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

He said that the common entrance exam (CEE) for screened candidates will be intimated during the rally.

Meanwhile, candidates attempting fraudulent enrollment will be prosecuted.