Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla, shut for three days after staffer tests positive for Covid-19

The Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) in Shimla has been shut for three days for sanitisation after a member of the administrative staff tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

“The institute has been closed for three days as a precautionary measure to protect the staff from Covid-19. It will open on Monday,” an IIAS official said.

According to health department sources, the administrative staff member of the research institute had travelled to Shimla from Delhi a few days ago and come in contact with other staff members on his return.

At present, there are 45 scholars in the institute of whom 25 stay at Viceregal Lodge. The institute has a total strength of 170 employees, including 70 regular staffers.

Viceregal Lodge, which is now known as Rashtrapati Niwas, is a 132-year-old British era building located on the Observatory Hills of Shimla. It was the summer residence of the British Viceroy of India between 1886 and 1946.