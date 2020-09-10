Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla, shut for three days after staffer tests positive for Covid-19

Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla, shut for three days after staffer tests positive for Covid-19

The administrative staff member of the research institute had travelled to Shimla from Delhi a few days ago and come in contact with other staffers

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 10:51 IST

By Gaurav Bisht, Hindustan Times Shimla

Viceregal Lodge, which is now known as Rashtrapati Niwas, is a 132-year-old British era building located on the Observatory Hills of Shimla. (Deepak SanstaHT)

The Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) in Shimla has been shut for three days for sanitisation after a member of the administrative staff tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

“The institute has been closed for three days as a precautionary measure to protect the staff from Covid-19. It will open on Monday,” an IIAS official said.

According to health department sources, the administrative staff member of the research institute had travelled to Shimla from Delhi a few days ago and come in contact with other staff members on his return.

At present, there are 45 scholars in the institute of whom 25 stay at Viceregal Lodge. The institute has a total strength of 170 employees, including 70 regular staffers.



Viceregal Lodge, which is now known as Rashtrapati Niwas, is a 132-year-old British era building located on the Observatory Hills of Shimla. It was the summer residence of the British Viceroy of India between 1886 and 1946.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE Updates:Rafale induction represents strong ties between India and France, says Rajnath Singh
Sep 10, 2020 11:40 IST
Rafale aircrafts inducted to 17 Squadron ‘Golden Arrows’ of the Indian Air Force
Sep 10, 2020 11:42 IST
Delhi Metro’s Red, Violet and Green lines reopen today: All you need to know
Sep 10, 2020 10:08 IST
Congress amps up attack on govt, launches online campaign #SpeakUpForJobs
Sep 10, 2020 11:33 IST

latest news

The tale of creating couture for digital audience
Sep 10, 2020 11:43 IST
Two Odisha policemen killed in encounter with Maoists
Sep 10, 2020 11:38 IST
Watson opens up about admiring MS Dhoni even when he played for Royals
Sep 10, 2020 11:37 IST
Rafale aircrafts inducted to 17 Squadron ‘Golden Arrows’ of the Indian Air Force
Sep 10, 2020 11:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.