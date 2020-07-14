Sections
Home / Cities / Industrial areas in Greater Noida under UPSIDA to get better amenities

Industrial areas in Greater Noida under UPSIDA to get better amenities

After receiving complaints by several factory workers, industrial unit owners, shopping mall management over poor civic amenities in the industrial zone governed by the Uttar...

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:12 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

After receiving complaints by several factory workers, industrial unit owners, shopping mall management over poor civic amenities in the industrial zone governed by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), the authority on Monday said it will provide better facilities and other support services industrial areas in the region.

“All the parks, which are developed in industrial areas, are in a dilapidated condition. Almost all of them have been encroached by vendors because many local officials do not pay heed to our complaints. Drainage, sewage, roads, and footpath all are in a bad condition here,” said Pankaj Singh president, Greater Noida industries association.

“Our businesses are getting affected for the last many years because our complaints are not being addressed. We have written many letters about our issues but nothing has happened,” Dilip Kumar, member, Greater Noida industries association.

Chief executive officer of UPSIDA Mayur Maheshwari, who met a delegation of factory owners at site 5 office in Greater Noida’s Kasna area, assured them that he will immediately address the prevailing issues.



“We will address all the grievances of those, who have plots in the areas developed by the UPSIDA. We will do what is needed to do in all of the areas. Our staff will address all complaints related to encroachment and basic amenities. We will redevelop roads, parks, footpaths, and waste management methodology at earliest,” said Maheshwari, who also conducted an inspection in the industrial areas in Greater Noida on Monday.

In Greater Noida, the UPSIDA has industrial plots spread over 2,500 acres apart from few other category plots meant for shopping malls and five-star hotels. The UPSIDA is the biggest industrial body that has 154 industrial hubs spread in 51 districts of the state.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two men snatch bike, threaten cops at gunpoint in Mohali’s Phase 10
Jul 14, 2020 00:34 IST
Trials end successfully, but PGIMER to continue taking plasma donations
Jul 14, 2020 00:32 IST
Wanted gangster, aides open fire at Ludhiana realtor
Jul 14, 2020 00:24 IST
Two nabbed in connection with the murder of a businessman
Jul 14, 2020 00:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.