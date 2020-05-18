Industrial association of Sector 14 asks MCG to remove waste from vacant plot

Gurugram:

The industrial association of industrial development colony (IDC) in Sector 14 has written a letter to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday, asking it to remove the waste dumped on a vacant plot located in the middle of the colony.

The IDC is a small industrial colony of 113 plots in Sector 14, close to Maharana Pratap Chowk, near Management Development Institute. The colony houses several corporate offices of the top automobile brands, workshops, service centres, along with government offices of electricity department and the industries department.

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) is responsible for the maintenance of this colony, including the upkeep of the vacant plots, parks, roads, etc. The MCG, on the other hand, is responsible for waste collection and its disposal to a designated spot on a daily basis.

“We have been noticing for past many weeks that waste is being dumped after sunset at the site in question which is just behind our association’s office. The vacant plot belongs to the HSIIDC and it is earmarked for a parking. There was no waste at the plot before the lockdown. The site has currently huge dump of wastes and we want MCG to clean it up instant (sic),” stated the letter.

The industry owners also want MCG to find out why the waste is lying unattended for weeks, especially when the city is going through a severe public health crisis.

“Sorry to inform you that now-a-days nobody from MCG coming to pick waste, due to that a huge waste dump has emerged. This can cause threat of spread of Covid-19 disease also, as rainy season is also approaching we want the site, which causes foul smell in the air, should be cleaned and MCG should ensure no one dumps waste here in future (sic),” stated Dharam Sagar, president of the industrial association in the letter, adding that in order to contain the spread of the disease, the civic body should look into the matter seriously.

Gaurav Antil, the MCG joint commissioner, said, “I have received the complaint from the concerned association. I have issued directions to the field official to get it cleaned up by Monday.”

A senior HSIIDC official, on condition of anonymity, said, “We have written to the MCG in this regard as waste at the site in question is being dumped for many months. We will secure the plot soon by developing it as a parking site.”