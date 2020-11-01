Industries to come up over 500 acres in Mohali’s Sector 101

The department has started the process to get approvals under Section 4 (publication of preliminary notification and powers of officers thereupon) of the Land Acquisition Act, which will be done within a week’s time, said the official, adding that the entire process will be completed by March next year. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

GMADA begins process to acquire land in Manuli and Durali villages under new land pooling policy for industrial development

After the Punjab cabinet gave its nod to a new land pooling policy for industrial development, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has begun the process to acquire 500 acres of land in Sector 101.

“We have started the process of acquiring the land from two villages – Manuli and Durali – of Mohali district to develop industrial plots of 550 square yards and 1,100 square yards,” said asenior GMADA official, who wished not to be named.

The department has started the process to get approvals under Section 4 (publication of preliminary notification and powers of officers thereupon) of the Land Acquisition Act, which will be done within a week’s time, said the official, adding that the entire process will be completed by March next year.

Earlier, land pooling was limited to residential housing schemes. On July 22, the state government introduced the new policy, wherein against every acre of land, the owner will get 1,100 square yards of industrial plots and 200 square yards of developed commercial plot, excluding parking, in lieu of cash compensation.

As per the new policy, the validity of the sahuliyat certificate, through which owners opting for land pooling can avail themselves of certain benefits during the purchase of equivalent value of land, would be counted from the date of allotment of plot.

Earlier, the validity was two years from the date of announcement of the award. The certificate entitles a land owner to get exemption from stamp duty besides other benefits and privileges when he purchases agricultural land with the sale proceeds from the developed plots that he gets under land pooling.

The move is in response to the demand of land owners that the validity be applied from the date that they are offered physical possession of plots, on the grounds that only when basic infrastructure is laid does a plot fetch its potential value.

Yogesh Sagar, president, Mohali Industries Association, said the new land pooling scheme will promote industrial sector in the region. “But besides giving industrial plots to land owners under the scheme, GMADA should come up with a concessional price for the existing industry,” he said.

GMADA has acquired 4, 484 acres of land from 2001 to 2017. Of this, 2, 145 acres has been acquired through the land pooling policy, which was introduced in 2008 and amended from time to time. The authority is currently facing the risk of paying enhanced compensation of nearly ₹9, 700 crore as per the decisions of the first reference appeal in the courts.