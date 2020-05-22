Sections
Home / Cities / Industry centre encourages PPE manufacturers to form clusters

Industry centre encourages PPE manufacturers to form clusters

Stakeholders were guided about the procedure for selection of clusters and encouraged them to form special purpose vehicle by the mode of forming a company that should be registered under Section 8 of the Company Act 2016

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises, government of India), has adopted the cluster development approach as a key strategy for enhancing the productivity and competitiveness as well as capacity building of the micro and small enterprises and their collectives in the country. (HT File Photo)

With an aim to provide support and encourage personal protection equipment (PPE) manufacturers, a meeting for the identification of potential cluster, that is, personal protection equipment manufacturers’ cluster under micro and small enterprises’ (MSE’d) cluster development programme (CDP) was held under the chairmanship of general manager (GM), district industries centre (DIC), Ludhiana, Mahesh Khanna, at his office on Friday.

The meeting was also attended by deputy director R K Parmar, cluster in-charge Deepak Chechi and assistant director, MSME development institute.

The industrialists attending the meeting shared their experiences as to how they became manufacturers of PPE items such as PPE kits, masks, gloves and others. A PowerPoint presentation was also shown to participants by SB Singh of M/s Taran Industries.

RK Parmar and Deepak Chechi guided the stakeholders about the procedure for the selection of clusters and encouraged them to form special purpose vehicle by the mode of forming a company that should be registered under Section 8 of the Company Act 2016.



They also asked the industrialists to submit a potential cluster performa as early as possible on the web portal of DC, MSME (GoI), so that their proposal may attain legal sanctity from the competent authority by adopting due process. The duo also motivated the stakeholders to file concept note on the same portal.

FOCUS ON BUILDING CAPACITY OF MSEs

Ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), government of India (GoI), has adopted the cluster development approach as a key strategy for enhancing the productivity and competitiveness as well as capacity building of the micro and small enterprises (MSEs) and their collectives in the country. A cluster is a group of enterprises located within an identifiable and as far as practicable, contiguous area or a value chain that goes beyond a geographical area and producing same/similar products/complementary products/services that can be linked together by common physical infrastructure facilities that help address their common challenges.

Under this program a grant is also provided by GoI for establishing a common facility centre for the industry concerned.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

City experiences hottest day of the season; near heatwave conditions likely to prevail
May 22, 2020 23:15 IST
Boy separated from relatives found in Fatehabad; sent home
May 22, 2020 23:15 IST
Andhra HC revokes suspension of former state intelligence chief, wants him reinstated
May 22, 2020 23:15 IST
Health department collects swab samples of 30 police personnel
May 22, 2020 23:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.