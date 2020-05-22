Industry centre encourages PPE manufacturers to form clusters

Ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises, government of India), has adopted the cluster development approach as a key strategy for enhancing the productivity and competitiveness as well as capacity building of the micro and small enterprises and their collectives in the country. (HT File Photo)

With an aim to provide support and encourage personal protection equipment (PPE) manufacturers, a meeting for the identification of potential cluster, that is, personal protection equipment manufacturers’ cluster under micro and small enterprises’ (MSE’d) cluster development programme (CDP) was held under the chairmanship of general manager (GM), district industries centre (DIC), Ludhiana, Mahesh Khanna, at his office on Friday.

The meeting was also attended by deputy director R K Parmar, cluster in-charge Deepak Chechi and assistant director, MSME development institute.

The industrialists attending the meeting shared their experiences as to how they became manufacturers of PPE items such as PPE kits, masks, gloves and others. A PowerPoint presentation was also shown to participants by SB Singh of M/s Taran Industries.

RK Parmar and Deepak Chechi guided the stakeholders about the procedure for the selection of clusters and encouraged them to form special purpose vehicle by the mode of forming a company that should be registered under Section 8 of the Company Act 2016.

They also asked the industrialists to submit a potential cluster performa as early as possible on the web portal of DC, MSME (GoI), so that their proposal may attain legal sanctity from the competent authority by adopting due process. The duo also motivated the stakeholders to file concept note on the same portal.

FOCUS ON BUILDING CAPACITY OF MSEs

Ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), government of India (GoI), has adopted the cluster development approach as a key strategy for enhancing the productivity and competitiveness as well as capacity building of the micro and small enterprises (MSEs) and their collectives in the country. A cluster is a group of enterprises located within an identifiable and as far as practicable, contiguous area or a value chain that goes beyond a geographical area and producing same/similar products/complementary products/services that can be linked together by common physical infrastructure facilities that help address their common challenges.

Under this program a grant is also provided by GoI for establishing a common facility centre for the industry concerned.