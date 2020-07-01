Industry minister inaugurates Rs 51 crore projects in Gautam Budh Nagar district

NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh minister for industry Satish Mahana on Wednesday inaugurated an underground parking facility in Noida’s sector 1, a restroom in Sector 44 and 104 spots that were previously dump yards but now converted for general public use. According to Noida authority, the projects were budgeted at ₹51 crore.

He also met top officials at Gautam Buddha University and asked them to finish ongoing projects on time. He asked them to focus on attracting investment and creating jobs to boost growth so that those lost livelihood due to the Covid-19 pandemic can be rehabilitated.

Sector 1, which is home to public sector undertakings, government offices, industrial units, offices witness traffic congestion on a regular basis due to the illegal parking due to which the underground parking was mooted. The plot can accommodate 534.

“The sector 1 parking facility will help to address the parking issue there and adjoining sectors. The authority should immediately start functioning at this facility after inauguration,” said Vipin Malhan, president of Noida entrepreneur association.

At erstwhile dumpyards, the authority has planted saplings, ornamental trees and placed benches for people.