Industry should offer attractive packages to young graduates: Executive director, STEP (GNDEC)

Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) conducted an academia-industry discussion on ‘making our youth future-ready’. The online programme was conducted with the support of TEQIP-III. Around 150 students from GNDEC and 150 delegates from other institutes attended the event.

Speaking on the conclave, Sandeep Jain, executive director, Monte Carlo, Ludhiana said that goal setting in turbulent times was a necessity. He also stressed upon the change in work culture to attract young graduates to industry.

Ambrish Jain, MD, Kangaroo Industries cited creative and critical thinking as an essential attribute for a young graduate to rise in the future. He advised the youth to prepare for failures and learn from them to move ahead. He said that youth should not worry that these days the jobs were scarce but advised them to spend time learning the skills demanded in the industry.

Arvind Dhingra, executive director, STEP-GNDEC said that industry should welcome young graduates by offering them attractive packages. He cited the recent reports of 34% of young graduates not being employable. He suggested the introduction of job-oriented industry-centric bridge courses. He added that GNDEC under its autonomous status was starting three postgraduate diplomas all industry and job-oriented.

Sehijpal Singh, principal, GNDEC said that this was just the beginning and CII with GNDEC is looking forward to providing a bridge between academia and industry to make our youth future-ready.