Sections
Home / Cities / Industry should offer attractive packages to young graduates: Executive director, STEP (GNDEC)

Industry should offer attractive packages to young graduates: Executive director, STEP (GNDEC)

He said this in a webinar on ‘making our youth future-ready’

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 21:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) conducted an academia-industry discussion on ‘making our youth future-ready’. The online programme was conducted with the support of TEQIP-III. Around 150 students from GNDEC and 150 delegates from other institutes attended the event.

Speaking on the conclave, Sandeep Jain, executive director, Monte Carlo, Ludhiana said that goal setting in turbulent times was a necessity. He also stressed upon the change in work culture to attract young graduates to industry.

Ambrish Jain, MD, Kangaroo Industries cited creative and critical thinking as an essential attribute for a young graduate to rise in the future. He advised the youth to prepare for failures and learn from them to move ahead. He said that youth should not worry that these days the jobs were scarce but advised them to spend time learning the skills demanded in the industry.

Arvind Dhingra, executive director, STEP-GNDEC said that industry should welcome young graduates by offering them attractive packages. He cited the recent reports of 34% of young graduates not being employable. He suggested the introduction of job-oriented industry-centric bridge courses. He added that GNDEC under its autonomous status was starting three postgraduate diplomas all industry and job-oriented.



Sehijpal Singh, principal, GNDEC said that this was just the beginning and CII with GNDEC is looking forward to providing a bridge between academia and industry to make our youth future-ready.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ministry of Home Affairs gave nod to double Covid-19 testing in Delhi: Satyendra Jain
Aug 28, 2020 21:53 IST
Naib tehsildar booked for corruption in J&K’s Doda
Aug 28, 2020 21:49 IST
Two more succumb to Covid in Chandigarh, toll reaches 45
Aug 28, 2020 21:47 IST
The crisis in fiscal federalism | HT Editorial
Aug 28, 2020 21:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.