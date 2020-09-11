Infant dies at Panchkula hospital, family allege medical negligence

High drama was witnessed at Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula after a family from Rajiv Colony alleged medical negligence by auxiliary nurse midwife (ANMs) leading to the death of their toddler. According to the mother, “On Wednesday, ANMs from the civil dispensary visited the hospital and the toddler was given medicines after which he developed a fever. The next morning, his condition deteriorated following which he was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.” The family is demanding an inquiry into the matter and gave a written complaint to the police.