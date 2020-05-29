Sections
Infant twins recover from Covid-19 in Mehsana dist of Gujarat

The twins, who were the youngest Covid-19 patients in Gujarat, will be discharged from the hospital by Saturday, Mehsana district development officer Manoj Daxini said.

Updated: May 29, 2020 15:00 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh, Ahmedabad

Migrant workers and their families standing in a queue wait for buses to move towards the railway station to board a train to their home state Bihar, during nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad on May 22/ representative. (ANI)

Twin brother and sister from Mehsana district of Gujarat, who had tested positive for Covid-19 within few days of birth, have recovered from the deadly infection, an official said on Friday.

“The paediatrician and physician overseeing the treatment said that the babies have recovered, as they did not show any symptoms of the viral infection since several days.

They will be discharged by Saturday,” the official said.



The mother of the infants, who had tested positive for Covid-19 when she gave birth, has already recovered from the infection.

A resident of Molipur village in Mehsana district, the woman gave birth to the twins at Vadnagar Civil Hospital on May 16.

While the infant boy tested positive on May 18, the baby girl’s reports came on May 22.

Gujarat has so far recorded 15,572 Covid-19 cases, of which 960 patients have died of the infection and 8,001 have recovered from it.

