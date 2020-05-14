Sections
Infected mother gives birth to healthy girl in Rohtak

The woman has delivered a baby girl through caesarean

Updated: May 14, 2020 22:37 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 25-year-old coronavirus-infected woman of Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh has given birth to a healthy baby girl at the Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak.

Dr Vandana Bhuriya, professor and spokesman of the gynaecology department at PGIMS, said this is the first baby to be born to a corona-infected patient in Haryana.

“The 25-year-old was nine month pregnant when she had tested positive for coronavirus on May 11 during a random sampling. Her family had tested negative for the virus. She is undergoing treatment at PGIMS. She complained of labour pain on May 12 midnight. Following this, doctors took her to emergency ward via green corridor,” she said.

“Doctors, nurses and medical staff carried out the delivery wearing PPE kits. The woman has delivered a baby girl through caesarean. Both the mother and the child are stable,” she added. Doctors had collected samples of the baby for Covid-19 test, which tested negative.



‘Baby being fed artificial milk’

Dr Jagital Dalal, professor of neonatology at PGIMS, said the baby is in neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and her mother in the general ward of covid patients at PGIMS.

“There is no proof to suggest that the virus can be transmitted to the baby through breastfeeding, but as a preventive measure, we have kept the newborn away from her mother. She is being fed artificial milk,” Dr Dalal added. A nurse arranged a WhatsApp video call for the woman to see her baby.

