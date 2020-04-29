Sections
Home / Cities / Infected new mother tested again in Tarn Taran

Infected new mother tested again in Tarn Taran

Woman asymptomatic, source of infection still unclear, say health officials

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 00:22 IST

By Hindustan Times, Tarn Taran, Hindustan Times Tarn Taran

A day after a 24-year-old woman, who delivered a child on Saturday, tested positive for Covid-19 at a government hospital in Tarn Taran, the district administration has ordered her re-test as the source of her infection is unclear.

The woman from Basarke village in Bhikhiwind sub-division had been admitted to Sursingh community health centre (CHC) on April 24 where she gave birth to a boy. Though she was asymptomatic, her samples were taken soon after the delivery as per the health department directions, and she tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Before her test result came, she was discharged from the hospital. She had left to her maternal home in Lohka village falling under Patti sub-division on Saturday night.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Kawar Harjot Singh said, “She was discharged after the delivery as she was asymptomatic. She didn’t meet any suspected person, or any person who had foreign travel history.”



Tarn Taran civil surgeon Dr Anoop Singh said they have again taken the woman’s samples for re-testing. “We doubt her report as she is asymptomatic. We have sent her samples to Amritsar government hospital for testing again. Her baby’s samples have been sent too,” he said.

Two CHC staff members who came in close quarters with the woman have also been isolated, the SMO added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 12:02 IST
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 54
Apr 29, 2020 11:58 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Amazon India now offers instant credit to users with Pay Later service
Apr 29, 2020 11:56 IST
Covid-19: Air India, Indian Navy on standby to evacuate Indians from Gulf
Apr 29, 2020 11:55 IST
YouTube expands fact-check feature to US video searches during pandemic
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
CBSE says no change in decision regarding holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams
Apr 29, 2020 11:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.