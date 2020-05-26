Sections
Home / Cities / Infectious diseases block inaugurated at Srinagar’s SKIMS

Infectious diseases block inaugurated at Srinagar’s SKIMS

Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura on Monday further strengthened advanced patient care services with the inauguration of Infectious diseases block (IDB).The inauguration...

Updated: May 26, 2020 01:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura on Monday further strengthened advanced patient care services with the inauguration of Infectious diseases block (IDB).

The inauguration was done by advisor to L-G of Jammu & Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan.

It is the first centre of its kind in north India which is equipped with superlative quality facilities. The services that will be provided include 40-bed isolation ward, l5-bed high dependency isolation ward and intensive care unit (ICU).

The centre will also have four-bedded RO and dialysis unit, independent portable x-ray, USG machine and ECG, lab facilities for haemogram coagulation studies arterial blood gas and electrolyte analysis, biochemistry etc.



SKlMS director Dr AG Ahangar dedicated the IDB to the patient care, especially the engineering department, and other supportive management services for making this possible in short span of time against all odds.

Ahangar expressed satisfaction about the safety measures taken at all levels to ensure protection of frontline health workers.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Buy PPE only from approved producers’: Govt advisory
May 26, 2020 01:41 IST
Infectious diseases block inaugurated at Srinagar’s SKIMS
May 26, 2020 01:05 IST
Big rejig as 45 police officers transferred in Punjab
May 26, 2020 00:54 IST
Donald Trump threatens to move the GOP convention out of Charlotte due to Covid-19 restrictions
May 26, 2020 00:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.