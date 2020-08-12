Sections
Home / Cities / Inflated power bills: MNS workers ransack MSEDCL office at Navi Mumbai

Inflated power bills: MNS workers ransack MSEDCL office at Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers ransacked the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited office in Vashi on Tuesday to “protest” against the...

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:27 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers ransacked the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited office in Vashi on Tuesday to “protest” against the inflated bills sent to consumers. They also broke a symbolic handi as a mark of their protest.

The protest was led by MNS party leader Sandeep Galugade and three other party workers. The protesters smashed the glass doors of the office premises and raised slogans against MSEDCL.

“Our leader Raj Thackeray had sent a message to the chief minister earlier, in which he had stated that people have been burdened with inflated electricity bills by MSEDCL amid the Covid outbreak. He had warned that if the bills are not corrected, MNS will take matters in hand. Today, after waiting for several days, we have taken this step and will continue to protest against the bills,” Galugade said.

The party workers were later detained by Vashi police.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

34 new cases in Himachal, Covid-19 count mounts to 3,497
Aug 12, 2020 00:29 IST
Inflated power bills: MNS workers ransack MSEDCL office at Navi Mumbai
Aug 12, 2020 00:27 IST
J&K police to carry out DNA sampling of three ‘militants’ killed in Shopian
Aug 12, 2020 00:27 IST
Centre focusses on tracking, testing asymptomatic cases
Aug 12, 2020 00:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.